Foord SA appoints new chief investment officer

1 Feb 2023
Nick Balkin has been appointed chief investment officer (CIO) at Foord Asset Management South Africa. He takes the CIO baton from Dave Foord, who has been in the role since Foord's founding in 1981.
Source: Supplied. Nick Balkin, new chief investment officer at Foord Asset Management South Africa.
Source: Supplied. Nick Balkin, new chief investment officer at Foord Asset Management South Africa.

This is a leadership position which falls naturally to Balkin after 18 years' tenure with the firm.

Balkin joined Foord as an equity analyst in 2005. He was made a portfolio manager in 2010, when he was appointed as a multiple-counsellor manager on the Foord equity fund unit trust and other SA equity strategies.

Over the years, Balkin has also managed private client portfolios, South African multi-asset funds (low, medium and high-equity balanced funds), long-short SA equity hedge funds, as well as managed a slice of the Foord global equity fund for a time. He has covered the full market from a research perspective and has also been head of research.

Dave Foord continues in the role of global CIO, offering valuable investment counsel to the broader investment team as needed. He remains a multiple-counsellor portfolio manager on Foord’s multi-asset portfolios in South Africa and globally.

