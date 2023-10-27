Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

EduvosNorth-West University (NWU)FundiConnectOppoThink Digital AcademyRed & YellowWits PlusUCT Graduate School of BusinessOxford University PressEDGE EducationOptimi ClassroomHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaMilpark EducationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Skills Training News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


MEC Chiloane launches Thuto ke Maatla Engineering School of Specialisation

27 Oct 2023
Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has launched the Thuto Ke Maatla Engineering School of Specialisation with a focus on the manufacturing of industrial equipment in Tembisa.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Thursday’s launch of the school brings the number of schools of specialisation launched by the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) to 30.

The township of Tembisa situated in the north of Kempton Park, has emerged as a center of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.

In a statement, the GDE said that the school, through its diligent learners, needs to further enhance the economy of Tembisa by identifying its challenges and finding innovative ways to solve them.

The department said the learners should service the needs of the community, especially those who are in close proximity to the school.

“The establishment of an Engineering School of Specialisation with a focus on manufacturing industrial equipment is based on this school being located in Ekurhuleni, the Eastern Economic Development Corridor. The main industries within this corridor are manufacturing, transport and logistics.

“Accordingly, trains are manufactured in Nigel. We envision the school partnering with, and having excursions, at the relevant companies where said manufacturing is done. This will be beneficial towards skills development and enable learners to become professional accredited artisans.”

The department added that learners in Gauteng have shown that they can excel using industrial equipment tools and fabrication equipment such as power saws, drills, hand tools, metal-working machines, polishing machines, presses, boilers, industrial ovens, and industrial scales.

Barloworld Equipment, in Isando, also uses this industrial equipment, offering earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems, which enable the operation and maintenance of a large array of mining, construction, and power solutions.

MEC Chiloane said that this is what the learners should be able to do as such partnership with the company is key.

“At Barloworld Equipment, learners can access the various simulators, learning how to operate the industrial equipment that they should learn to make. There is also a workshop where learners will see the various machinery and processes that go into manufacturing industrial equipment. Learners should do job shadowing during the school holidays.

“Indeed, we are excited and proud to have established such schools that impart invaluable future skills to learners. We will continue to launch these schools until we achieve our goal of introducing about 36 of such schools in Gauteng. The future of our education is bright,” Chiloane said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

Related

Gauteng launches Khanya Lesedi Sports School of Specialisation
Gauteng launches Khanya Lesedi Sports School of Specialisation27 Sep 2023
Image source: Getty Images
Gauteng Education working to place remaining 1,394 learners11 Jan 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz