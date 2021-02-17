Educo Academy launches free Sales and Marketing programme for SA youth

Educo Academy has launched a Sales and Marketing Seta-accredited programme, free to qualifying students between the ages of 18 and 28. The course offers an extensive range of practical sales and marketing skills, designed to empower youth and put them in a position to start earning an income.
The programme covers a range of subjects, from understanding target markets and meeting marketing objectives, to evaluating customer satisfaction levels, identify potential and existing customers, handling customer complaints, and liaising with a range of different customers. It also teaches writing and verbal communication skills and covers product positioning, legal requirements, organisational ethics, marketing strategies and communications.
Educo Academy has also forged a partnership project with the Department of Labour in order to help graduates use these skills to access income earning opportunities with a number of corporates institutions and, in so doing, help combat youth unemployment in South Africa. The programme also gives students practical job experience, allowing them the opportunity to start earning an income through Educo's industry-leading partners, including AllLife Insurance and The Unlimited Group. This win-win situation means that while students are learning critical skills to make them employment-prepared, they are being given real opportunities to start earning money, gain experience and change their lives.
Online and contact training
In order to make this opportunity as accessible as possible, Educo Academy has made the Sales and Marketing programme available on its app, MyEduco. People anywhere in the country can participate in the programme by downloading the app from the Google Play Store or via app.educoacademy.co.za
. Educo's four learning centres in Alex Mall, Protea Glen Shopping Mall, Diepkloof Shopping Centre and Libridge Building, Braamfontein are still open and provide valuable face-to-face programme facilitation and product training support for those in Gauteng.
To participate in the programme, all online students need to conduct their courses remotely is a device to connect with Educo Academy. Once successfully registered and enrolled, and on completion of their first month of studies, students receive an Educo Unlimited SIM card that includes an initial R100 free airtime, and double data and double airtime on top-up with Cell C.
Students will receive a Seta- accredited certificate in Marketing after completion of this twelve-month course.
To qualify, one must be a South African citizen, currently unemployed and between the age of 18 and 28. Interested individuals can apply at www.educoacademy.co.za/apply
. A full overview of the Sales and Marketing programme is available at www.educoacademy.co.za
.