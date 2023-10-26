Eduvos announces exciting corporate partnership with the National Funeral Directors Association

The NFDA serves South Africa and all SADEC countries. The NFDA is the oldest professional body of funeral directors in Southern Africa and aims to unite the funeral industry and support all cultures and religions. Eduvos believes in inclusivity and is therefore honoured to partner with a body that honours these values.

Eduvos, voted South Africa’s best private higher education institution, is always looking for ways to expand its academic offering and help industry address the gaps in skills and knowledge. This new higher certificate is the first of its kind in South Africa. It is fully endorsed by the NFDA. Eduvos and the NFDA hope that this will set a benchmark for everyone who wants to enter into the funeral director field.

“The NFDA believes this higher certificate will uplift the industry and encourage more members to improve their skills and knowledge through this opportunity,” says NFDA managing director, Elsabé Basilio. “We hope that this course will attract several funeral directors to enrol and develop themselves by means of further studies.”

This new collaboration underscores Eduvos's commitment to establishing corporate partnerships that serve the best interests of its students. This is only one of several corporate partnerships that Eduvos has established. Where possible, Eduvos gets full industry endorsement for its relevant qualifications.

Eduvos will be presenting at the NFDA’s Annual General Meeting hosted in Gordon’s Bay in November. Here Eduvos will be having a lucky draw where the two winners will each receive one online short course at Eduvos to the value of R8,000. The AGM will be attended by the biggest partners and members of the NFDA as well as guest speakers.

NFDA members will receive a 20% discount on the higher certificate course at Eduvos.

Elna Lombard, general manager of the Pretoria campus says: "At Eduvos, we believe in the power of education to drive positive change in industries, and we're honored to collaborate with the NFDA, an organisation that shares our commitment to inclusivity and the highest standards of service. Our new Higher Certificate in Business Management (Funeral Management) is a testament to our dedication to bridging skill gaps in the funeral director field, and we hope it will set a benchmark for aspiring professionals.

“This partnership is a testament to Eduvos's commitment to fostering valuable corporate collaborations for the benefit of our students, and it's just the beginning of what we have in store."

For media enquiries contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

Find Eduvos online

Website: eduvos.com

Twitter: @edu_vos

Instagram: @eduvoseducation

YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy



