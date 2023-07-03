Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)EduvosBurnesseoMilpark EducationSAICAFundiConnectStoneWits PlusOptimi WorkplaceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


UCT's Dean of Science steps down

3 Jul 2023
Four years after taking up a position as the University of Cape Town's (UCT) Dean of the Faculty of Science, Professor Maano Ramutsindela has stepped down to return to his first love: research and teaching.
Professor Maano Ramutsindela (left). Image supplied.
Professor Maano Ramutsindela (left). Image supplied.

Ramutsindela reluctantly took on the role in 2019 since being Dean was not something he had thought about as a career because of his interest in teaching and research. Until then, he was with the Department of Environmental & Geographical Science, a position he took in 2001. His interest lies in human geography.

“Teaching has become part of me to the point that when I had to be dean it felt like I was leaving behind the students who I had been supervising and I felt very bad because it meant that I had compromised some of my own dedication and contribution to society,” he said.

“On the other hand, I needed to give service to something beyond myself, which is what made me take on the deanship. Colleagues in the office know that during my first interactions with them I said, ‘As long as I add to the humanity of the faculty, I will be satisfied’. That has been something important to me because I know I am not working with machines; we are human beings.”

UCT retains top spot in Africa
UCT retains top spot in Africa

16 May 2023

Ramutsindela believes people have been stretched in various ways, including rising stress levels. “We have been overstretched by many processes that to some extent begin to empty our humanness. Our humanity is becoming thin because of the processes that are squeezing us.”

The next step for Ramutsindela – while also on academic sabbatical – will be to reflect on how the deanship has impacted him.

“On introspection in undertaking this role, I was confronted by what power would do to the values I hold; to my humanity, because I knew it was going to change me, but would it be for the better or the worst? And on reflection, I’ll have to go back to this question and say the position has improved or taken away from me and those are things I will have to rebuild.”

Interestingly, it was the Interim Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy who was part of the panel that approved the decision to appoint Ramutsindela as Dean.

“Needless to say, there was overwhelming support for his suitability for the position,” said Reddy at a Leadership Lekgotla farewell event held in honour of Ramutsindela. “The Faculty of Science has been fortunate to be led by somebody with your leadership qualities. It is to your first love that you will be returning. We certainly look forward to further contributions from you in the domain of research and teaching.”

NextOptions
Read more: UCT, University of Cape Town



Related

UCT retains top spot in Africa
UCT retains top spot in Africa16 May 2023
UCT Online High School: redefining the online education system in SA
UCT Online High School: redefining the online education system in SA18 Apr 2023
UCT failed to bargain with Employees Union, says CCMA
UCT failed to bargain with Employees Union, says CCMA6 Apr 2023
UCT appoints interim vice-chancellor
UCT appoints interim vice-chancellor13 Mar 2023
How SA universities rank globally
How SA universities rank globally8 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation delivered her keynote address at the opening of the 14th International Congress of Human Genetics at the CTICC this week.
South Africa at coalface of genetics research23 Feb 2023
Image: UCT Employees Union is planning to strike as negotiations deadlocked with university management at the CCMA on Thursday. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
UCT Employees Union threatens strike as negotiations deadlock27 Jan 2023
Source: Je’nine May. Sharief Hendricks, president of the South African Sports Medicine Association.
SA Sports Medicine Association appoints its youngest president19 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz