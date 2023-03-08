How SA universities rank globally

Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), the largest public research body in Spain.
The research group focused the 2022 ranking on three main indicators:
According to BusinessTech, South Africa's 123 higher learning institutes were ranked, falling between 246th and 29,531st in the world. South Africa has 26 public universities, including 12 traditional universities, six comprehensive universities, and eight universities of technology. All universities feature in the rankings.
Here's the full ranking of South African 26 public universities:
|Local #
|University
|Global #
|1
|University of Cape Town
|246
|2
|University of the Witwatersrand
|398
|3
|Stellenbosch University
|438
|4
|University of Pretoria
|450
|5
|University of KwaZulu Natal
|598
|6
|University of Johannesburg
|653
|7
|University of South Africa
|795
|8
|University of the Western Cape
|927
|9
|University of the Free State
|1106
|10
|Rhodes University
|1138
|11
|Cape Peninsula University of Technology
|1593
|12
|North-West University
|1668
|13
|Tshwane University of Technology
|1717
|14
|Durban University of Technology
|1856
|15
|University of Fort Hare
|2339
|16
|University of Limpopo
|2710
|17
|Nelson Mandela University
|2715
|18
|University of Venda
|2941
|19
|Vaal University of Technology
|3198
|20
|Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
|3270
|21
|University of Zululand
|3280
|22
|Central University of Technology
|3570
|23
|Walter Sisulu University
|3761
|24
|University of Mpumalanga
|7935
|25
|Mangosuthu University of Technology
|8262
|26
|Sol Plaatje University
|9459
The full rankings can be accessed here.