How SA universities rank globally

The latest global ranking of universities in 2023 has ranked all of South Africa's universities based on the quality, quantity, and access to their web content, using open data.

Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), the largest public research body in Spain.

The research group focused the 2022 ranking on three main indicators:

Visibility : The number of external networks (subnets) linking to the institution’s web pages ( weighted 50%)



: The number of external networks (subnets) linking to the institution’s web pages ( weighted 50%) Transparency or Openness : The number of citations from the Top 310 authors, excluding the top 30 outliers (10%)



: The number of citations from the Top 310 authors, excluding the top 30 outliers (10%) Excellence: The number of papers amongst the top 10% most cited in each one of all 27 disciplines of the full database over the last five years (40%)



According to BusinessTech, South Africa's 123 higher learning institutes were ranked, falling between 246th and 29,531st in the world. South Africa has 26 public universities, including 12 traditional universities, six comprehensive universities, and eight universities of technology. All universities feature in the rankings.

Here's the full ranking of South African 26 public universities:

Local # University Global # 1 University of Cape Town 246 2 University of the Witwatersrand 398 3 Stellenbosch University 438 4 University of Pretoria 450 5 University of KwaZulu Natal 598 6 University of Johannesburg 653 7 University of South Africa 795 8 University of the Western Cape 927 9 University of the Free State 1106 10 Rhodes University 1138 11 Cape Peninsula University of Technology 1593 12 North-West University 1668 13 Tshwane University of Technology 1717 14 Durban University of Technology 1856 15 University of Fort Hare 2339 16 University of Limpopo 2710 17 Nelson Mandela University 2715 18 University of Venda 2941 19 Vaal University of Technology 3198 20 Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University 3270 21 University of Zululand 3280 22 Central University of Technology 3570 23 Walter Sisulu University 3761 24 University of Mpumalanga 7935 25 Mangosuthu University of Technology 8262 26 Sol Plaatje University 9459

The full rankings can be accessed here.