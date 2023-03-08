Industries

Africa


How SA universities rank globally

8 Mar 2023
The latest global ranking of universities in 2023 has ranked all of South Africa's universities based on the quality, quantity, and access to their web content, using open data.
Image by from
Image by jeremiahpietersen from Pixabay

Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), the largest public research body in Spain.

The research group focused the 2022 ranking on three main indicators:

  • Visibility: The number of external networks (subnets) linking to the institution’s web pages ( weighted 50%)
  • Transparency or Openness: The number of citations from the Top 310 authors, excluding the top 30 outliers (10%)
  • Excellence: The number of papers amongst the top 10% most cited in each one of all 27 disciplines of the full database over the last five years (40%)


According to BusinessTech, South Africa's 123 higher learning institutes were ranked, falling between 246th and 29,531st in the world. South Africa has 26 public universities, including 12 traditional universities, six comprehensive universities, and eight universities of technology. All universities feature in the rankings.

Here's the full ranking of South African 26 public universities:

Local #UniversityGlobal #
1University of Cape Town246
2University of the Witwatersrand398
3Stellenbosch University438
4University of Pretoria450
5University of KwaZulu Natal598
6University of Johannesburg653
7University of South Africa795
8University of the Western Cape927
9University of the Free State1106
10Rhodes University1138
11Cape Peninsula University of Technology1593
12North-West University1668
13Tshwane University of Technology1717
14Durban University of Technology1856
15University of Fort Hare2339
16University of Limpopo2710
17Nelson Mandela University2715
18University of Venda2941
19Vaal University of Technology3198
20Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University3270
21University of Zululand3280
22Central University of Technology3570
23Walter Sisulu University3761
24University of Mpumalanga7935
25Mangosuthu University of Technology8262
26Sol Plaatje University9459

The full rankings can be accessed here.

