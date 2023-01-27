Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

redAcademyFundiConnectMilpark EducationMSC Artisan AcademyOur Salad MixSumitomo DunlopEduvosBullion PR & CommunicationStoneBataRosebank CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


UCT Employees Union threatens strike as negotiations deadlock

27 Jan 2023
By: Liezl Human
The trade union is the largest at the university, representing 1,200 staff.
Image: UCT Employees Union is planning to strike as negotiations deadlocked with university management at the CCMA on Thursday. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
Image: UCT Employees Union is planning to strike as negotiations deadlocked with university management at the CCMA on Thursday. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

  • Negotiations between the University of Cape Town’s management and its largest union deadlocked on Thursday in a matter before the CCMA.
  • The union, which represents about 1,200 members, is planning to strike.
  • At issue is the termination of the bargaining agreement between UCT and the union.

Conciliation negotiations between members of the University of Cape Town Employees Union and management reached a deadlock on Thursday.

It is the largest representative body at the university with about 1,200 members, according to the union. The union represents a wide range of earners (payment classes 2 to 13) and includes administrative workers, technical officers, as well as managers and executive directors. It is in effect the union for non-academic staff responsible for administration, technical work and management at the university.

According to the union, management is refusing to come to the table over several issues related to salary increases and is refusing to bargain with the union. The matter was heard at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Thursday.

This is the second time in two weeks that the union has had to refer a matter to the CCMA.

In a statement on 23 January, the union expressed its concerns about management terminating its bargaining recognition agreement on 18 January. “This action by UCT, seeks to nullify the collective strength of staff to negotiate fair and reasonable pay increases and benefits,” the statement read.

The union’s Samuel Chetty told GroundUp that the university left them with no option but to go to the CCMA after management failed to negotiate with them.

On Thursday, UCT said that it had “extensive engagements” with all unions last year on establishing a single bargaining unit for all Professional, Administrative Support & Service (PASS) staff rather than “multiple arrangements”, according to UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola. He said that “this move does not in any way seek to bring to an end its long-standing relationship with [the union]”.

“The university has similarly given notice to terminate its existing recognition agreements, as it relates only to the bargaining reforms, to other recognised unions representing PASS staff and all organisational rights are still in force,” said Moholola.

In addition to the two matters lodged at the CCMA this month, the union also had several cases before the CCMA in 2022. According to Chetty, this is “unprecedented” in the union’s history.

“The issue is that management has frustrated every effort the Employees’ Union has made for proposals and thwarted every proposal for negotiation in … labour matters,” said Chetty.

One of its cases before the CCMA was successfully negotiated in September last year. Technical inspectors had asked for overtime pay and compensation for using their vehicles for work at the university. In a statement, the union said, “An agreement has been reached to ensure that Technical Inspectors are fairly remunerated and compensated for their time in service of the employer. The agreement is backdated to 1 June 2022.”

In another case over salary increase negotiations, the CCMA ruled in favour of UCT. The university offered staff a 5% increase but there was a dispute about a once-off payment of R2,100.

Chetty said the union also is dealing with the lack of promotion opportunities for Professional, Administrative Support & Service staff, a matter which remains unresolved. This is despite other employees, such as academic staff and scientific officers, receiving promotions this year, Chetty said.

Meanwhile, members of the Academics’ Union at UCT are also set to down pens to strike for a higher salary increase. In a statement, this union said that UCT’s offer of 3% for 2023 was “insulting and derisory”.

This article was originally published on GroundUp.

NextOptions


SOURCE

GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
Read more: strike action, UCT, wage negotiation, teachers strike, Liezl Human

Related

Source: Je’nine May. Sharief Hendricks, president of the South African Sports Medicine Association.
SA Sports Medicine Association appoints its youngest president19 Jan 2023
TotalEnergies about to submit its application to drill for gas along south coast
TotalEnergies about to submit its application to drill for gas along south coast25 Nov 2022
Workers from public sector unions affiliated to three federations marched to the National Treasury in Tshwane on Tuesday demanding that the government revise its 3% wage increase. Photo: Chris Gilili / GroundUp
Public sector workers call on government to return to negotiating table23 Nov 2022
Image source: _fla –
Public sector strike action may put the new ESC Regulations to the test21 Nov 2022
Image source: Kampus Production from
UCT digital archive breaks barriers for isiXhosa research9 Nov 2022
It would be wrong for teachers to strike so close to learners’ exams, says the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa. Graphic: Lisa Nelson / GroundUp
Two teachers' unions agree to 3% wage increase7 Oct 2022
Research underway into greening the zinc ore refining process
Research underway into greening the zinc ore refining process7 Oct 2022
Source:
30 years on: SA's Black middle-class on upward trajectory28 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz