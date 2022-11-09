Prof. Mandla J. Radebe takes up the reins as chairperson of the VUT Council

The council of the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) is pleased to announce that Professor Mandla J. Radebe has been unanimously elected as its new chairperson. The resolution to elect him to the highest seat in the governance of the institution was taken during a special sitting of council on Monday, 7 November.

Prof Radebe has served as an ordinary member of the current VUT council since its inauguration in August 2021. He replaces Refilwe Buthelezi who resigned as chairperson and council member on 18 October 2022. Radebe is currently an associate professor and director of the Centre for Data and Digital Communications at UJ (University of Johannesburg).

Thanking his predecessor for her sterling leadership over the past 13 months, the new chairperson said: “Council has achieved significant milestones during Ms Buthelezi’s tenure. A solid foundation has been laid.”

On his appointment, Prof Radebe said: “I am both humbled by the confidence shown in me by my fellow council members, as well as appreciative of the responsibility that comes with this role. On behalf of the full council, we commit to steering VUT towards excellence. We would like to assure all our stakeholders that this council has the institutions’ best interests at heart.”

Independent investigation

Soon after assuming office, Prof Radebe led council into resolving to launch an independent investigation into allegations that surrounded the resignation of the previous chairperson of council. During the week of 17–23 October, details of confidential council correspondence and proceedings were leaked to the media, resulting in a series of articles published by some media houses.

The terms of reference of the investigation will be concluded shortly and the name(s) of the independent investigator(s) will be published.

Radebe confirmed that the commissioning of an independent investigation is a mark of assurance towards prioritisation of the institution over individual interests. “We take our governance mandate seriously and are recommitting to rolling up our sleeves and exercising our oversight role ethically and transparently.”

As the first council to be constituted after the end of administration in August 2021, “We are mindful of the important role we have been assigned by the minister – to guide VUT towards success and stability. We are fully committed to that cause,” said the chairperson.



