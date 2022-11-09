Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BMi ResearchVaal University of TechnologyStoneBullion PR & CommunicationHuaweiAFDAWits PlusRosebank CollegeSASMilpark EducationBizcommunity.comTSIBAEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • Branch Manager Nelspruit
  • Academic Manager Johannesburg
  • Operations Administrator Johannesburg, Cape Town
  • Fine Arts Consultant Johannesburg, Cape Town
  • Marketing Consultant Johannesburg
  • Understudy to Curriculum Design and Implementation Supervisor Johannesburg or Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Prof. Mandla J. Radebe takes up the reins as chairperson of the VUT Council

    9 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Vaal University of Technology
    The council of the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) is pleased to announce that Professor Mandla J. Radebe has been unanimously elected as its new chairperson. The resolution to elect him to the highest seat in the governance of the institution was taken during a special sitting of council on Monday, 7 November.

    Prof Radebe has served as an ordinary member of the current VUT council since its inauguration in August 2021. He replaces Refilwe Buthelezi who resigned as chairperson and council member on 18 October 2022. Radebe is currently an associate professor and director of the Centre for Data and Digital Communications at UJ (University of Johannesburg).

    Thanking his predecessor for her sterling leadership over the past 13 months, the new chairperson said: “Council has achieved significant milestones during Ms Buthelezi’s tenure. A solid foundation has been laid.”

    On his appointment, Prof Radebe said: “I am both humbled by the confidence shown in me by my fellow council members, as well as appreciative of the responsibility that comes with this role. On behalf of the full council, we commit to steering VUT towards excellence. We would like to assure all our stakeholders that this council has the institutions’ best interests at heart.”

    Independent investigation

    Soon after assuming office, Prof Radebe led council into resolving to launch an independent investigation into allegations that surrounded the resignation of the previous chairperson of council. During the week of 17–23 October, details of confidential council correspondence and proceedings were leaked to the media, resulting in a series of articles published by some media houses.

    The terms of reference of the investigation will be concluded shortly and the name(s) of the independent investigator(s) will be published.

    Radebe confirmed that the commissioning of an independent investigation is a mark of assurance towards prioritisation of the institution over individual interests. “We take our governance mandate seriously and are recommitting to rolling up our sleeves and exercising our oversight role ethically and transparently.”

    As the first council to be constituted after the end of administration in August 2021, “We are mindful of the important role we have been assigned by the minister – to guide VUT towards success and stability. We are fully committed to that cause,” said the chairperson.

    NextOptions
    Vaal University of Technology
    Established in 2004, as the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), VUT originated as a College of Advanced Technical Education (1966-1979) and was later known as Vaal Triangle Technikon (1979-2003).
    Read more: Vaal University of Technology, Refilwe Buthelezi

    Related

    New executive dean for VUT's faculty of Management Sciences
    Vaal University of TechnologyNew executive dean for VUT's faculty of Management Sciences12 Oct 2022
    The faculty of human sciences welcomes the new executive dean
    Vaal University of TechnologyThe faculty of human sciences welcomes the new executive dean10 Aug 2022
    VUT welcomes new vice-chancellor and principal
    Vaal University of TechnologyVUT welcomes new vice-chancellor and principal2 Feb 2022
    VUT restoring governance of the institution through strategic appointments
    Vaal University of TechnologyVUT restoring governance of the institution through strategic appointments5 Oct 2021
    VUT strives towards a destination of excellence
    Vaal University of TechnologyVUT strives towards a destination of excellence2 Sep 2021
    Closure and the relocation of the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) Secunda Campus
    Vaal University of TechnologyClosure and the relocation of the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) Secunda Campus20 Jul 2021
    VUT students win in Intervarsity Entrepreneurship Competition 2021
    Vaal University of TechnologyVUT students win in Intervarsity Entrepreneurship Competition 202119 Jul 2021
    A bright future awaits VUT graduates
    Vaal University of TechnologyA bright future awaits VUT graduates1 Jul 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz