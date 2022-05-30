Mancosa to host soft skills and employability webinars

Private higher education institution, Mancosa is hosting virtual monthly soft skills sessions, start-up workshops and a range of speaker series to encourage and inspire students and graduates to take their career to the next level.
Prominent leaders from various fields will provide students and graduates with practical tools and tips to successfully improve their employability and progress in their chosen career through a series of webinars.
Dr Nirmala Reddy, a strategy specialist: enterprise and supplier development at Nedbank who has extensive experience in community development, focusing on alleviating poverty and job creation, is the next speaker.
Reddy’s presentation will be streamed on Tuesday 31 May 2022 at 1pm. In her virtual webinar, she will advise students on tips and tools to empower one to remain passionate and motivated in a dynamic work environment.
“In an ever-changing environment, it is vital for students and graduates to embark on a lifelong learning journey and engage in activities that boost innovation, explore critical thinking, enhance collaboration and aid personal and career growth," says Lutfiya Adam, director of human resources and employability at Mancosa.
“I encourage Mancosa students and graduates to attend the employability webinars and also look out for placement opportunities, internships and mentorship programmes,” said Adam.
Mancosa opens the live virtual webinar to students and the public. However, if you are not a Mancosa student, please enter ‘external’ in the student number field.
To register for this event, click here
