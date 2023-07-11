How many Raptors have been sold in SA?

As a reminder, it was only the first-gen diesel-powered Raptor that was manufactured in South Africa, at Ford’s facility in Silverton, Pretoria. These new petrol-powered Raptors are fully imported, from Ford’s factory in Thailand.
A total of 33,841 Rangers have been built at the Silverton plant from the middle of November 2022 up until June 2023, with these vehicles destined for local consumption and export. The engines for these vehicles have been coming from Ford’s engine facility in Struandale, near Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
This article was originally published on Cars.co.za...
