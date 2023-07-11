How many Raptors have been sold in SA?

The second-generation Ford Ranger Raptor has been on sale since March 2023 and it has proven a hit, both on social media and in the sales charts. From launch up until the end of June 2023, 1,973 Raptors have found homes in South Africa.

Ford Ranger Raptor has sold well in SA. Source: Supplied

As a reminder, it was only the first-gen diesel-powered Raptor that was manufactured in South Africa, at Ford’s facility in Silverton, Pretoria. These new petrol-powered Raptors are fully imported, from Ford’s factory in Thailand.

A total of 33,841 Rangers have been built at the Silverton plant from the middle of November 2022 up until June 2023, with these vehicles destined for local consumption and export. The engines for these vehicles have been coming from Ford’s engine facility in Struandale, near Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

This article was originally published on Cars.co.za...