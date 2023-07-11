Industries

How many Raptors have been sold in SA?

11 Jul 2023
By: David Taylor
The second-generation Ford Ranger Raptor has been on sale since March 2023 and it has proven a hit, both on social media and in the sales charts. From launch up until the end of June 2023, 1,973 Raptors have found homes in South Africa.
Ford Ranger Raptor has sold well in SA. Source: Supplied
Ford Ranger Raptor has sold well in SA. Source: Supplied

As a reminder, it was only the first-gen diesel-powered Raptor that was manufactured in South Africa, at Ford’s facility in Silverton, Pretoria. These new petrol-powered Raptors are fully imported, from Ford’s factory in Thailand.

New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X confirmed for South Africa
New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X confirmed for South Africa

17 May 2023

A total of 33,841 Rangers have been built at the Silverton plant from the middle of November 2022 up until June 2023, with these vehicles destined for local consumption and export. The engines for these vehicles have been coming from Ford’s engine facility in Struandale, near Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

This article was originally published on Cars.co.za...

Cars.co.za is a leading online automotive retail portal that lists more than 70 000 vehicles stocked by hundreds of dealers countrywide, as well as the top-ranked branded SA YouTube channel.

About David Taylor

Having contributed to multiple motoring titles as well helping run the public relations machine of the Johannesburg International Motor Show, Dave has experience in both sides of the motoring industry. He's based in the Western Cape and has driven & photographed too many cars... he's still trying to remember them all.
