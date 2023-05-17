Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Dealers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Automotive jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X confirmed for South Africa

17 May 2023
Ford South Africa has expanded its Ranger line-up with the Wildtrak X, which will make its debut at this year's Nampo Harvest Day, taking place from 16-19 May in the Free State.
Image supplied
Image supplied

“The Ranger Wildtrak range has been immensely popular in South Africa for more than a decade due to its trend-setting style, peerless status, innovative suite of driver assistance technologies and exceptional performance,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for marketing at Ford South Africa.

“Nampo and Ford South Africa have a long and proud history and we’re thrilled to be revealing the Wildtrak X at this year’s event to whet the appetite of those customers who push the boundaries of an active, outdoor lifestyle.”

The Wildtrak X is powered by Ford’s 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel engine that produces 154kW of power and 500Nm of torque - and is matched to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

It is the first Ranger model to be equipped with Ford’s Trail Turn Assist. This system, which applies brake pressure to the inside rear wheel, helps reduce the turning radius by up to 25%. It’s designed to be used on loose surfaces at speeds of under 19km/h and can be engaged when the vehicle is in either 4H or 4L and the rear differential is unlocked.

The Ranger Wildtrak X can also be ordered with Ford’s new Flexible Rack System. This optional upgrade consists of two main components: a sliding load rack that can be locked into five positions along the length of the load bed, and folding roof racks that store inside the roof rails when not in use.

The full specification of the Wildtrak X, along with pricing, will be confirmed closer to the Q3 2023 launch timing.

NextOptions
Read more: Ford, Doreen Mashinini, Ford South Africa

Related

Ford EcoSport Active review: Is it the best small SUV on the market?
Ford EcoSport Active review: Is it the best small SUV on the market?26 Apr 2023
Former VML SA founder, Jason Xenopoulos, named to NYF Executive Jury
Former VML SA founder, Jason Xenopoulos, named to NYF Executive Jury26 Apr 2023
Eastern Cape adventures in the Ford Ranger single and super-cab
Eastern Cape adventures in the Ford Ranger single and super-cab3 Apr 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Ford's New Ranger ad packs a strong punch
#OrchidsandOnions: Ford's New Ranger ad packs a strong punch27 Mar 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Ford just has the juice
#OrchidsandOnions: Ford just has the juice6 Mar 2023
The new Ford Ranger Raptor. A dune dancer
The new Ford Ranger Raptor. A dune dancer28 Feb 2023
The next-gen Ford Ranger is here, packed with all the bells and whistles
The next-gen Ford Ranger is here, packed with all the bells and whistles19 Dec 2022
The long run in the Ford EcoSport Active
The long run in the Ford EcoSport Active12 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz