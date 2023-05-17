New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X confirmed for South Africa

Ford South Africa has expanded its Ranger line-up with the Wildtrak X, which will make its debut at this year's Nampo Harvest Day, taking place from 16-19 May in the Free State.

Image supplied

“The Ranger Wildtrak range has been immensely popular in South Africa for more than a decade due to its trend-setting style, peerless status, innovative suite of driver assistance technologies and exceptional performance,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for marketing at Ford South Africa.

“Nampo and Ford South Africa have a long and proud history and we’re thrilled to be revealing the Wildtrak X at this year’s event to whet the appetite of those customers who push the boundaries of an active, outdoor lifestyle.”

The Wildtrak X is powered by Ford’s 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel engine that produces 154kW of power and 500Nm of torque - and is matched to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

It is the first Ranger model to be equipped with Ford’s Trail Turn Assist. This system, which applies brake pressure to the inside rear wheel, helps reduce the turning radius by up to 25%. It’s designed to be used on loose surfaces at speeds of under 19km/h and can be engaged when the vehicle is in either 4H or 4L and the rear differential is unlocked.

The Ranger Wildtrak X can also be ordered with Ford’s new Flexible Rack System. This optional upgrade consists of two main components: a sliding load rack that can be locked into five positions along the length of the load bed, and folding roof racks that store inside the roof rails when not in use.

The full specification of the Wildtrak X, along with pricing, will be confirmed closer to the Q3 2023 launch timing.