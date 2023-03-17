Chery introduces new car brand Omoda in South Africa

This week Chery International launched the Omoda brand in the South African market, making it the first country on the continent to offer this brand to motorists.

Omoda's C5 | image supplied

South Africa joins several countries globally with the Omoda brand, including South America, Asia and soon also Europe and Australia to be added on the list.

The first model from Omoda, the Omoda C5, will become available in mid-April and will be sold through 30 pre-selected dealers covering all major metros and cities. Each dealer has been pre-selected to offer a dedicated range of sales and support services to Omoda customers and each has invested in the range of dedicated diagnostic and support services required.

“Omoda is a new, modern and luxurious new vehicle brand that showcases what can be done when a brand is not hindered by legacy technology or design,” says Tony Liu, the executive deputy general manager of Chery South Africa.

“Every aspect of this range of products, from vehicle design, performance, technology and driving pleasure, has been designed from a clean slate and will truly surprise and delight South African motorists,” says Liu.

The name Omoda is an amalgamation of concepts and is the result of a competition that saw over 10,00 entries from 30 countries. Entrants tried to capture the spirit of a new brand that aims to redefine motoring, and the most unique and meaningful names that capture this new spirit made the shortlist before Omoda was chosen.

Making up the name Omoda is the O for oxygen, new life and vitality and the term “Moda”, refers to the modern and fashion-forward characteristics of the new brand.

Launch in South Africa

To help establish Omoda in South Africa and support customers of this modern new brand, Chery South Africa has approved 30 Chery dealers to allocate a part of their dealership and staff to Omoda.

This will mean that every Omoda customer will have the highest level of support and dedicated attention that they will come to know from the brand. At the same time, the allocation of dealers will ensure that every large metro and city will be covered.

To welcome the first customers to the Omoda brand and celebrate the upcoming launch of the Omoda C5, Omoda South Africa has launched a dedicated pre-order campaign.

The campaign will offer the first 100 customers a selection of special gifts, including a R10,000 voucher, a special set of Bathu-Omoda sneakers, a customised set of vehicle decals celebrating a first edition model and more unique merchandise.

To qualify for this special offer, Omoda fans are invited to register on the link above and pay a fully-refundable deposit. South Africans interested in learning more about Omoda can follow the brand on their various social media channels or visit omoda.co.za.