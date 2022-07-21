Boschendal and Norval Foundation unveil new exhibitions

Boschendal and the Norval Foundation have unveiled new exhibitions celebrating unique collections of Southern African art.

Image supplied: The Horizon exhibition is open at Boschendal

Boschendal will host Horizon, a group exhibition showing a century of landscape art selected from the Sanlam Art Collection. Artworks dating back to the early 20th century up to today are on display, including works from Maggie Laubser, JH Pierneef, David Goldblatt and Nita Spilhaus.

According to Ricci Shachar, head of retail at Boschendal, the exhibition will be enhanced by a diverse public programme. "Visitors will have an opportunity to experience the dynamic dialogue between the rich history of the recently restored Manor House and the historical imagery contained in Horizon's artworks.”

“In addition, a series of complementary activities will allow art lovers to deepen their engagement with the exhibition online, within the gallery, and into the outdoors areas surrounding the Manor House," Shachar continues.

From 2 July to 15 August, Boschendal is also hosting Vessel, a group exhibition celebrating local ceramic artists. The first commercial exhibition at Boschendal dedicated to a group of artists practising contemporary ceramics, Vessel will delight design lovers with pieces from Alistair Blair, Jade Paton, and Ben Orkin alongside artisanal flower arrangements by Munro and selected works from Art Gazette.

The exhibits form part of an ongoing partnership between Boschendal and the Norval Foundation which was established at the end of 2021. The partnership will see a series of satellite art exhibitions hosted at Boschendal's historic Manor House and surrounding grounds, with the Norval Foundation curating the exhibitions using its extensive collection and access to contemporary African and modern art.

Image by Mike Hall: The Horizon exhibition

Visitors are also invited to experience guided gallery tours hosted by curators with intimate experience of the exhibitions. Guided tours will be offered on 13 August and 24 September as part of Boschendal's broader Heritage Day celebrations and are free.

Shachar adds, "Art lovers and South Africans from all walks of life are invited to enjoy the warm hospitality and great art on offer at Boschendal during the cold winter months. Order a picnic, book a table at our Werf restaurant, enjoy a cellar door wine tasting or just pop in at our Farm Shop to stock up on the latest sustainably-grown farm produce for an authentic taste of the Cape Winelands."

For more information, visit the Boschendal website.