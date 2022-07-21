All about the inaugural Anna Art Awards

Anna and Latitudes have joined forces to create an exciting new art award with the aim to discover, recognise and nurture a new generation of female artists in South Africa.

Image supplied: Artwork by Anna Awards finalist Farhana Jacobs

Applications for the award have now closed, with a whopping 618 artists from around South Africa having applied.

The winner will be announced on 10 August, after being chosen by the Anna Award selection committee:

Makgati Molebatsi - Arts advisor, curator and senior art specialist, Aspire Art Auctions

Refiloe Mpakanyane - Weekend breakfast host, 702

Candice Chirwa - Menstruation activist, speaker and academic

Marianne Fassler - Fashion designer, Leopard Frock

Jo-Ann Strauss - South African model, public speaker and businesswoman

Nina Carew - Curator, Latitudes

Image supplied: Artwork by Anna Awards finalist Fiona Davhana

Juanita Kotzé, creative director of Anna, believes the launch of this award is the next step in ANNA’s mission to embolden and empower women. “Anna is about liberation, belonging, sustainability and truth. I can’t think of a better way to share and express this ethos than through the creation and celebration of art.”

Roberta Coci, cofounder of Latitudes, says the Anna Award has exceeded the team’s expectations of discovering women artists who show extraordinary originality, imagination and dedication in their creative careers. "The 618 applications that we received proved beyond measure that there is a wealth of talent to be unlocked in this country. We are proud to be able to give space to women’s stories through the medium of visual art, and we're looking forward to the award becoming an important annual event in the world of contemporary art on the continent.”

Image supplied: Artwork by Anna Awards finalist Mbali Tshabalala

The winner will receive a R100,000 cash prize from Anna, a month's residency at Plaas #inplaasvan in Franschhoek, South Africa, a profile on Latitudes Online, and a year’s supply of Anna products. Their winning artwork will be included in the Anna Awards Collection. The 12 finalists will be presented to the Latitudes audience, who will vote for an Audience Award winner.

To see the full list of finalists, go here.