Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comDesigner Pool CoversThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Business Operations Manager Cape Town
  • Brand Solutions Specialist Johannesburg
  • Account Excecutive Johannesburg
  • Commissioning Editor Johannesburg
  • Commissioning Editor VIS and VBS Johannesburg
  • On-Air Creative Producer Johannesburg
  • Script Editor Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    #OnTheBigScreen: Djinns, troubadors and classics

    2 Sep 2022
    Daniel DercksenBy: Daniel Dercksen
    Get ready for the mystery Three Thousand Years Of Longing, the Holocaust drama The Boy In Striped Pajamas, the thriller Zeros and Ones and the soulful drama The Festival of Troubadours.
    #OnTheBigScreen: Djinns, troubadors and classics

    Three Thousand Years Of Longing

    Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic – content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

    This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually, she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.

    Acclaimed Australian auteur George Miller, who has been responsible for everything from Happy Feet to Mad Max: Fury Road, directed and co-wrote the screenplay of Three Thousand Years Of Longing, a long-in-development adaptation of The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, a short story collection by A.S. Byatt, that was sparked when Miller’s production company, Kennedy Miller Mitchell, bought the rights to the story in the late 1990s.

    “It’s a story that seemed to probe many of the mysteries and paradoxes of life, and so succinctly,” says Miller.

    “What happened to us with the pandemic, and other global forces, there’s been a threat to the possibility of us being able to create narratives. We’re getting used to finding a way to renegotiate how we create narratives. Being storyless is not a good place for human beings to be. It is a threat to our mental health. This film is a real opportunity for people to re-evaluate and re-worship story as an essential part of how we work. So, bring on Three Thousand Years Of Longing, to reboot the narrative drive in our systems.” Says Tilda Swinton.

    In cinemas from 2 September.

    Read more here.

    The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas

    This heartfelt Holocaust drama film written and directed by Mark Herman is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by John Boyne and relates the horror of a Nazi extermination camp through the eyes of two eight-year-old boys.

    During World War II, 8-year-old Bruno (Asa Butterfield) and his family leave Berlin to take up residence near the concentration camp where his father (David Thewlis) has just become commandant. Unhappy and lonely, he wanders out behind his house one day and finds Shmuel (Jack Scanlon), a Jewish boy of his age. Though the barbed-wire fence of the camp separates them, the boys begin a forbidden friendship, oblivious to the real nature of their surroundings.

    On Showmax from 5 September.

    Zeros and Ones

    In this explosive thriller, Ethan Hawke steps into the shoes of Jericho, an American soldier stationed in post-apocalyptic Rome under a pandemic and war-torn lockdown. After witnessing the Vatican blow up in the night sky, he sets out on a mission to uncover and document the truth for the world to see and stop the true terrorists responsible.

    Controversial independent director Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant, King of New York) won Best Director at the 2022 Locarno International Film Festival, where Zeros and Ones was nominated for Best Film.

    On Showmax from 5 September.

    The Festival of Troubadours

    An unexpected reunion between a travelling musician and his son opens old wounds as the two set out on a long journey to a troubadour festival.

    Attorney Yusuf and his ashik father Heves Ali cross paths on their long and perhaps the last journey after 25 years of separation. Father and son try to solve their problems with their past on the one hand and their future on the other. On this touching path to forgiving and be forgiven, to hold on to life again, a journey to the soul of a person woven with regrets.

    On Netflix from 2 September.

    Read more about the latest and upcoming films here.

    NextOptions
    Daniel Dercksen
    Daniel Dercksen's articles

    About Daniel Dercksen

    Daniel Dercksen has been a contributor for Lifestyle since 2012. As the driving force behind the successful independent training initiative The Writing Studio and a published film and theatre journalist of 40 years, teaching workshops in creative writing, playwriting and screenwriting throughout South Africa and internationally the past 22 years. Visit www.writingstudio.co.za
    Read more: Daniel Dercksen, Idris Elba, George Miller, #onthebigscreen, Tilda Swinton, new film releases

    Related

    #OnTheBigScreen: What to expect in September
    #OnTheBigScreen: What to expect in September3 days ago
    #OnTheBigScreen: After Ever Happy and Last Night In Soho
    #OnTheBigScreen: After Ever Happy and Last Night In Soho26 Aug 2022
    #OnTheBigScreen: 2 Thirds of a Man, Nope and Jewels
    #OnTheBigScreen: 2 Thirds of a Man, Nope and Jewels19 Aug 2022
    #OnTheBigScreen: Baby Groot, serial killers and classic ballet
    #OnTheBigScreen: Baby Groot, serial killers and classic ballet12 Aug 2022
    #OnTheBigScreen: Eiffel, Bullet Train and more
    #OnTheBigScreen: Eiffel, Bullet Train and more5 Aug 2022
    #OnTheBigScreen: What to expect in August
    #OnTheBigScreen: What to expect in August1 Aug 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz