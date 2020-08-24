2020 Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela KZN Film and Television nominees announced

The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission has announced the nominees for the 2020 Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards - which will take place online on 12 September 2020.

The awards are aimed at recognising outstanding achievement and talent in the film and television industry, with a particular focus within the KwaZulu-Natal province. The awards, named in honour of the late South African film legend and icon Mr Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela, are an initiative of the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs are implemented by the KZN Film Commission will again be held during this year’s Durban International Film Festival.The following are the nominees for the eighth Simon Sabela KZN Film and Television AwardsRizelle Januk – Kings of Mulberry StreetYola Plaatjie – “Dreams of Gommorah”Nomakhwezi Becker – Emzansi in OraniaVuyo Tshambula – SaloonTristan Robertsons – Emzani in OraniaAaqil Hoosen – Kings of Mulberry StreetDuncan Feat. Prince Bulo – “AmaWeave”Duncan Feat. Thee Legacy – “Sikelela”Dj Tira Feat. Joocy - “Thank you Mr DJ”Andrea Dololo – “Isidima”Nqobile Khumalo – UncoveredMaeshni Naicker – Kandasamys: The WeddingMadhusan Singh – Kandasamys: The WeddingAaqil Hoosen – Kings of Mulberry StreetRobert Hobbs – UncoveredMfana Jones Hlophe – Dreams of GomorrahTevin Kunene – “Thulile”Brendan Cooper – Emzansi in OraniaMariam Bassa – Kandasamys: The WeddingRizelle Januk – Kings of Mulberry StreetAnnalisa Gxabu – Dreams of GomorrahZuko Nodada – UncoveredTewardkar Rajiv – Last VictimsJayan Moodley – Kandasamys: The WeddingRaphael Chillis Mhlongo – AngerSiyabonga Godfrey Dlamini – NomthawelangaHappiness Mpase – Minenhle“Isidima” – Mlingane ’Mli’ Dube“Thulile” – Megan Van Der Merwe“Dreams of Gommorrah” – Sithabile MkhizeKandasamys: The Wedding – Jayan MoodleyUncovered – Zuko NodadaKings of Mulberry Street – Judy NaidooKandasamys: The Wedding – Jayan Moodley“Thulile” – Andre CronjeKings of Mulberry Street – Judy NaidooIzinyoni Zohlobo – Dr Nontethelelo NxumaloKings of Mulberry Street - Judy NaidooUncovered - Thandeka NodadaKandasamys: The Wedding – Jayan Moodley“Isidima” – Mlingane ’Mli’ Dube“Dreams of Gomorrah” – Sithabile Mkhize“Saloon” – Dayakar PadayacheeIgqubu Lothando – Sanele MaziyaIzinyoni Zohlobo – Dr Nontethelelo NxumaloNomthawelanga – Msizi KhuzwayoBeyond the Headlines – Pragna Parsotam-KokBuddha in Africa – Nicole SchaferPhefumula – Pragna Parsotam-KokPhefumula – Pragna Parsotam-KokPart of the Pack – Emily CrossBeyond the Headlines – Pragna Parsotam-KokEmzansi in Orania – Sibongiseni Pearl PeterLittle Bump in the Road – Thabani DhlomoThulile – Andre Cronje