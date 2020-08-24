Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

2020 Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela KZN Film and Television nominees announced

24 Aug 2020
The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission has announced the nominees for the 2020 Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards - which will take place online on 12 September 2020.
2017 Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards

The awards are aimed at recognising outstanding achievement and talent in the film and television industry, with a particular focus within the KwaZulu-Natal province. The awards, named in honour of the late South African film legend and icon Mr Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela, are an initiative of the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs are implemented by the KZN Film Commission will again be held during this year’s Durban International Film Festival.

Durban International Film Festival announces opening and closing films

The 2020 Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), hosted by University of KwaZulu-Natal's Centre for Creative Arts (CCA), will be held from 10 to 20 September 2020...

17 Aug 2020


The following are the nominees for the eighth Simon Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards

Best Newcomer Actress

Rizelle Januk – Kings of Mulberry Street
Yola Plaatjie –  “Dreams of Gommorah”
Nomakhwezi Becker – Emzansi in Orania

Best Newcomer Actor

Vuyo Tshambula – Saloon                               
Tristan Robertsons –  Emzani in Orania
Aaqil Hoosen – Kings of Mulberry Street

Best Use of KZN in a Music Video (new category)

Duncan Feat. Prince Bulo – “AmaWeave”
Duncan Feat. Thee Legacy – “Sikelela”
Dj Tira Feat. Joocy - “Thank you Mr DJ”

Best Actress

Andrea Dololo – “Isidima”
Nqobile Khumalo – Uncovered
Maeshni Naicker – Kandasamys: The Wedding

Best Actor

Madhusan Singh – Kandasamys: The Wedding                                                                           
Aaqil Hoosen – Kings of Mulberry Street
Robert Hobbs – Uncovered

Best Supporting Actor

Mfana Jones Hlophe – Dreams of Gomorrah
Tevin Kunene – “Thulile”
Brendan Cooper – Emzansi in Orania

Best Supporting Actress

Mariam Bassa – Kandasamys: The Wedding
Rizelle Januk – Kings of Mulberry Street
Annalisa Gxabu – Dreams of Gomorrah

Best Director

Zuko Nodada – Uncovered
Tewardkar Rajiv – Last Victims
Jayan Moodley – Kandasamys: The Wedding

Best Micro-Budget Film now known as Best Made For TV Film

Raphael Chillis Mhlongo – Anger
Siyabonga Godfrey Dlamini – Nomthawelanga
Happiness Mpase – Minenhle

Best Short Screenplay

“Isidima” – Mlingane ’Mli’ Dube
“Thulile” – Megan Van Der Merwe
“Dreams of Gommorrah” – Sithabile Mkhize

Best Feature Screenplay

Kandasamys: The Wedding – Jayan Moodley
Uncovered –  Zuko Nodada
Kings of Mulberry Street – Judy Naidoo

Best Use of KZN in a Film

Kandasamys: The Wedding – Jayan Moodley
“Thulile” – Andre Cronje
Kings of Mulberry Street – Judy Naidoo 
Izinyoni Zohlobo – Dr Nontethelelo Nxumalo      

Best Film

Kings of Mulberry Street - Judy Naidoo                   
Uncovered - Thandeka Nodada
Kandasamys: The Wedding – Jayan Moodley

Best Short Film

“Isidima” – Mlingane ’Mli’ Dube                                     
“Dreams of Gomorrah” – Sithabile Mkhize
“Saloon” – Dayakar Padayachee

Best IsiZulu Film

Igqubu Lothando –  Sanele Maziya            
Izinyoni Zohlobo – Dr Nontethelelo Nxumalo
Nomthawelanga – Msizi Khuzwayo

Best Documentary

Beyond the Headlines – Pragna Parsotam-Kok  
Buddha in Africa – Nicole Schafer                                                  
Phefumula – Pragna Parsotam-Kok

Best Environmental Film

Phefumula – Pragna Parsotam-Kok          
Part of the Pack – Emily Cross    
Beyond the Headlines – Pragna Parsotam-Kok  

Best Student Film

Emzansi in Orania – Sibongiseni Pearl Peter        
Little Bump in the Road – Thabani Dhlomo            
Thulile – Andre Cronje
