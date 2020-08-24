2020 Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela KZN Film and Television nominees announced

The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission has announced the nominees for the 2020 Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards - which will take place online on 12 September 2020.
2017 Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards
The awards are aimed at recognising outstanding achievement and talent in the film and television industry, with a particular focus within the KwaZulu-Natal province. The awards, named in honour of the late South African film legend and icon Mr Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela, are an initiative of the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs are implemented by the KZN Film Commission will again be held during this year’s Durban International Film Festival.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.