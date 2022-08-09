MusicExchange: The love of music with Filipa

However, this time around, Filipa also exudes a certain degree of sensuality - tastefully portrayed.
“This song was inspired by the intense chemistry and natural connection that can exist between lovers and that quite literally needs ‘no words’,” she said.
I caught up with her last week…
I am a singer-songwriter/artist.
It means everything to me! I am mostly myself, happiest and fulfilled as long as there is music in my life. I believe it can express what words cannot and it is the only universal language in the world — how amazing is that?
My very own personal experiences as a human being in all kinds of relationships, emotions and situations. Whether it is to help me deal with them as I open myself up and share with my listeners, to relive them or move on.
‘The truth always comes out…’
At the end of the day, what matters is what you are famous for.
I feel ready for it. Who knows what the future holds…
Spiders! Most definitely! Or sport…
Max Martin and Taylor Swift.
No particular place, but I like to ‘escape’ and listen to music. Other artists are usually a source of inspiration.
Getting to do what I love and what I am passionate about… not forgetting the creative energy I feel when I get to meet new people and collaborate with them.
A cover of Somebody Else by The 1975. It’s one of my favourite songs of all time and I love covering it.
I always crack a joke or trip on a wire in my heels. I am quite clumsy…
My mom. She is a superhero.
Selena Gomez.
Definitely Barbra Streisand. She is insanely talented and a musical icon for me.
I have a special book that I got in high school, and to this day, everyone important in my life has handwritten a message in it.
Coffee… or sparkling water.
Sold out show at Maddison Square Garden in NYC.
A lot of people never expect it, but I am a pretty big geek… I love superheroes and Star Wars. Does that count?
Billy and Lipa.
Probably a psychologist.
Short, honest, funny, expressive and moody.
Fletcher and Lauv.
Grease.
Women Who Run With Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés.
Billie Jean by Michael Jackson.
My family with all my heart.
Pebbles.
Shark cage dive.
Becoming a Harvard graduate.
Being hungry and loadshedding.
Losing my family.
Finding peace and acceptance in who you are and where you are in your current situation or journey.
Close my eyes a lot. I get very into what I’m performing and transport myself into the music, with my eyes closed.
To stop comparing myself to everyone else. I am who I am and I should be more accepting of that.
Finding my voice as an artist through my songwriting and years of experience in the industry. I think I’ve grown leaps, not only as a person, but also as an artist.
My music is more and more authentic to who I am and I have lost my inhibitions when writing. That makes me feel proud and I can only hope to continue growing and never stop learning.
Here and there… unfortunately not as much as I would like to. Need to work on that, I suppose.
A happy life with my loved ones, always doing what I love. And, of course, a Grammy!