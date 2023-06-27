Fresh produce conference to transform challenges into opportunities

Considered one of the most important events on the South African fresh produce industry calendar, the IFPA Southern Africa Conference, which takes place from 1 to 3 August at the Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town, will feature a conference programme comprising keynote and educational sessions covering topics such as demand creation to market needs, consumer trends, and logistics and infrastructure solutions.

Source: Supplied | Jaco Oosthuizen, IFPA Southern Africa Country Council Chair and RSA Group CEO.

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is one of the largest and most diverse international associations serving the global fresh produce and floral supply chain. The association is a combination of the Produce Marketing Association (PMA, founded in 1949) and the United Fresh Produce Association (UFPA, founded in 1904).

"The subjects under discussion are relevant to all industry role players, who will greatly benefit from exposure to the insights and ideas of local and international experts in their fields. The opportunity to grow relationships with new and old business partners and colleagues is also a major attraction for everyone involved, myself included," says Jaco Oosthuizen, IFPA Southern Africa country council chair

Programme overview

Attendees can look forward to an on-stage talk show with Bruce Whitfield, 702 Talk Radio and The Money Show, and key industry leaders who have adapted to challenging conditions.

IFPA CEO Cathy Burns will present on the state of the southern African fresh produce industry, and Rubab Abdoolla from Euromonitor will explain how to use consumer trends analysis to stay competitive and grow sales in the year ahead and beyond. The director of sustainability at IFPA, Tamara Muruetagoiena will participate in a highly relevant panel discussion on solving sustainability and logistics issues.

