Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Agriculture News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Agriculture jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Fresh produce conference to transform challenges into opportunities

27 Jun 2023
Considered one of the most important events on the South African fresh produce industry calendar, the IFPA Southern Africa Conference, which takes place from 1 to 3 August at the Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town, will feature a conference programme comprising keynote and educational sessions covering topics such as demand creation to market needs, consumer trends, and logistics and infrastructure solutions.
Source: Supplied | Jaco Oosthuizen, IFPA Southern Africa Country Council Chair and RSA Group CEO.
Source: Supplied | Jaco Oosthuizen, IFPA Southern Africa Country Council Chair and RSA Group CEO.

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is one of the largest and most diverse international associations serving the global fresh produce and floral supply chain. The association is a combination of the Produce Marketing Association (PMA, founded in 1949) and the United Fresh Produce Association (UFPA, founded in 1904).

"The subjects under discussion are relevant to all industry role players, who will greatly benefit from exposure to the insights and ideas of local and international experts in their fields. The opportunity to grow relationships with new and old business partners and colleagues is also a major attraction for everyone involved, myself included," says Jaco Oosthuizen, IFPA Southern Africa country council chair

Programme overview

Attendees can look forward to an on-stage talk show with Bruce Whitfield, 702 Talk Radio and The Money Show, and key industry leaders who have adapted to challenging conditions.

IFPA CEO Cathy Burns will present on the state of the southern African fresh produce industry, and Rubab Abdoolla from Euromonitor will explain how to use consumer trends analysis to stay competitive and grow sales in the year ahead and beyond. The director of sustainability at IFPA, Tamara Muruetagoiena will participate in a highly relevant panel discussion on solving sustainability and logistics issues.

More information here.

NextOptions
Read more: fresh produce, agriculture industry, agroprocessing



Related

Two outbreaks of H7 bird flu in poultry reported
Two outbreaks of H7 bird flu in poultry reported4 hours ago
South Africa's reliance on rice imports
South Africa's reliance on rice imports1 day ago
Slump in global cashew demand pushes Ivory Coast industry to verge of collapse
Slump in global cashew demand pushes Ivory Coast industry to verge of collapse8 Jun 2023
Source: PIRO4D via
Hortgro Awards honours deciduous fruit industry champions8 Jun 2023
Farming in South Africa is being hobbled by power cuts and poor roads. Rural towns are being hit hardest
Farming in South Africa is being hobbled by power cuts and poor roads. Rural towns are being hit hardest7 Jun 2023
Source: josealbafotos via
A further deterioration in agriculture GDP outcomes turn negative in Q1 of 20237 Jun 2023
Your omelette is not yet under threat despite the recent Western Cape bird flu outbreak
Your omelette is not yet under threat despite the recent Western Cape bird flu outbreak6 Jun 2023
Source: ©monticello via
Global food prices decline in May2 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz