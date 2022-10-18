Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OliverOrnicoEntravision 365 DigitalRogerwilcoDentsuGrey AfricaSo InteractiveTopco MediaJoe PublicVicinity MediaBoomtownMediaHeads 360Irvine PartnersWunderman ThompsonSHAREit GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Freedom News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Nigerian regulator says media outlet closure in Zamfara state is illegal

18 Oct 2022
Nigeria's Zamfara state's order to close five media outlets on Sunday over coverage of political rally was illegal and should be overturned, the media regulator said on Monday, months before a presidential election in February.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The northwestern Nigerian state closed the broadcasters after they covered a political rally for the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), which took place in violation of a state ban on political activities.

Source:
Nigeria's Zamfara state orders media to close for covering political rally

By 1 day ago

"The NBC has clearly notified the state government of the gravity of the illegality and requested it to expeditiously reverse the directive," the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), which licenses broadcasters, said.

Zamfara's order to close came after Governor Bello Muhammad, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, banned political activities, including meetings at individuals' homes, on October 13 due to the security situation in the state.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Media freedom, nigeria, illegal, National Broadcasting Commission

Related

Source:
Nigeria's Zamfara state orders media to close for covering political rally1 day ago
Source: Supplied.
World News Day to be commemorated across the world26 Sep 2022
Source © Jacek Sopotnicki Nairobi, Kenya's captial city
William Ruto vs Kenya's media: democracy is at stake19 Sep 2022
Picture Supplied.
New Frame journalists win Nat Nakasa Award19 Sep 2022
Source: Reuters.
Flutterwave adds Nigeria's eNaira as payment option for merchants15 Sep 2022
Source: © Earl Coetzee -
South Africa's Jacob Zuma is taking a top reporter to court. The verdict could affect journalists' rights9 Sep 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz