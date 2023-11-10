Comfort Fabric Softener sponsors young emerging designers at AFI Joburg Fashion Week

Comfort Fabric Softener is excited to announce its sponsorship of the AFI Fastrack Fashion Show during AFI Joburg Fashion Week, 9 to 11 November 2023, providing a platform for young emerging designers to showcase their talent and creativity. The collaboration aims to highlight the transformative power of Comfort fragrance in garment care.

Botshelo Molete of Mekhukhu Kgotsofalo Given Monyamate of Articles from Mars

During the AFI Fastrack Fashion Show, the eight selected designers, Mimangaliso Ndiko of Sixx6, Botshelo Molete of Mekhukhu, Kgotsofalo Given Monyamate of Articles from Mars, Loice Dube of Lo’Ice, Xolani Magadla & Mawande Mbawuli of Xolani Mawande and Xhanti Xabiso Mpu of XHVNTI will face an exciting challenge – they will be tasked with creating one stunning outfit using offcuts from their existing collections. This innovative approach not only promotes responsible fashion but also allows the designers to demonstrate their resourcefulness and creativity.

Loice Dube of Lo’Ice Xolani Magadla & Mawande Mbawuli of Xolani Mawande

To enhance the sensory experience of their creations, the designers will incorporate the all-new Comfort fragrance release variants into their outfits. This unique pouch opens a world of fragrance possibilities, inviting individuals to #ExperienceThePowerOfFragrance in all aspects of their lives. Whether placed in a car, a desk drawer, a gym bag, or even attached to clothes, this pouch ensures a blissful fragrance experience wherever one goes.

Mimangaliso Ndiko of Sixx6 Thandazani Nofingxana Xhanti Xabiso Mpu of XHVNTI

Nomaswazi Kunene, senior brand manager at Comfort, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: "We are delighted to support the young emerging designers at the AFI Fastrack Fashion Show. Through our partnership, we aim to showcase the transformative power of Comfort fragrance in garment care and emphasise the role of emerging designers in the fashion industry. The incorporation of the Comfort fragrance release pouch into their creations will undoubtedly add an innovative touch to their outfits and captivate the audience."

This exciting sponsorship by Comfort Fabric Conditioner provides a fantastic opportunity to celebrate both the power of fragrance and the incredible talent of emerging designers

The AFI Fastrack Fashion Show is set to take place on 11 November 2023 at the Forum in Bryanston at 6.30pm and promises to be a captivating display of talent and innovation.