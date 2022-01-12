Industries

    Rihanna takes on retail with Savage X Fenty store rollout

    12 Jan 2022
    Pop superstar turned fashion entrepreneur Rihanna is getting ready to roll out the first physical stores for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

    Source: Savage X Fenty
    Source: Savage X Fenty

    The brick-and-mortar Savage X Fenty stores are set to open in five cities in the United States: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington DC. The Vegas location will open later this month, followed by additional stores “in early 2022", a press release confirmed.

    Announcing the move, Rihanna shared on Instagram: "2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores! can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC."

    New direct-to-consumer shopping experience


    Savage X Fenty was launched in 2018 as a brand that embraces inclusivity, with lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear designed for people of all genders and backgrounds, and across a broad range of sizes. Until now, the range has only been available online through the Savage X Fenty website and through select online retailers.

    "On the heels of the brand's incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets," Savage X Fenty shared in a statement.


    The rendering shared by the brand on social media teased a neon-lit store space that's a far cry from your run-of-the-mill retailer.

    The music artist and businesswoman has found commercial success with several fashion and beauty lines, including Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, but the new development with Savage x Fenty marks her first in the physical retail sphere, Harpers Bazaar pointed out, expanding her wildly successful Fenty empire even further.

    Rihanna co-owns Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin with French luxury conglomerate LVMH.
