South Africa's newest sportswear brand gives a different meaning to sports apparel

Small medium to micro enterprises have a vital role to play in the creation of jobs, especially in targeting the rampant youth unemployment rate. Kicks Sportswear, South Africa's brewing apparel and footwear is heeding to this call by introducing a South African sports brand from Africa to the world.

Sammy Mhaule

This newest apparel and footwear line is inspired by today’s rapid urbanisation and the growing movement to seek a healthy lifestyle. Combining the best of style and function, Kicks Sportswear is designed for a generation seeking experiences outside by allowing them to move more seamlessly from office wear to gym wear, striking the perfect balance between comfort and style. For two years, Kicks Sportswear provides peak performance and function for the gym without compromising style.“We see a movement taking place as more young people are looking to nature and the gym to find balance and recharge from their busy lives. To answer that call, we’ve created apparel and footwear that speaks to their sense of urban style while delivering performance for the gym,” says Sammy Mhaule, CEO and founder of Kicks Sportswear.The Kicks Sportswear designs are innovative and meant to feel good on the body. We simply love to produce great quality sportswear that you will love and enjoy. Whether you’re a serious runner, a serious sneakerhead, or both, a pair of Kicks® are a must have for anyone looking to flex on the track or outside a fashion show.The most vulnerable people in the labour market right now are young people. And while it is often easier to shift all responsibility towards the government, small businesses are capable of influencing the job market in South Africa.“We continue to turn the legacy of Kicks Sportswear into a material force that transforms the destinies of the poor, the unemployed, youth, women, people with disabilities as well as the geographically and socially marginalised,” concludes Mhaule.