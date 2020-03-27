Covid-19
Joe Public Connect awarded
Best Contribution to Transformation and Top Digital Youngster
The agency was represented by both Mpume and Kalliebree Keynerd (Head of Social) on this year’s judging panel. “Having participated in this award show is critical to building an ever-better understanding of the calibre of work being done in South Africa, as well as to making a meaningful contribution towards the country’s digital landscape,” added Ngobese.
Joe Public Connect looks forward to continuing to push creative boundaries, to playing an increasing leadership role in the transformation of the digital arena, and to nurturing the young talent needed to fuel our industry’s growth in the years to come.
Joe Public United's press office
|We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
