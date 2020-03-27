IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS & SUMMIT Special Section

Joe Public Connect awarded

Issued by: Joe Public United
Best Contribution to Transformation and Top Digital Youngster
Last week Thursday saw Joe Public Connect, digital arm of brand and communications group, Joe Public United, receiving top accolades at the 12th annual IAB Bookmarks Awards, with two Special Honours in particular – ‘Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry’ and ‘Best Digital Youngster’, awarded to Nosipho Maseko. Both of these are affirmation of the agency’s purpose in action, which is to deliver on the growth of their people, their clients, and their country.

Joe Public Connect also took home two Silver and six Bronze awards across various categories. These achievements highlight the agency’s ongoing pursuit of excellence and seamless integration across the group’s 360° offering. The achievements are also a testament to the group’s successful partnerships with clients such as Jet, Amnesty International and Chicken Licken®. “We are fortunate to have forged incredible alliances with clients who share our uncompromising belief in great creative work as a driver for proven results,” said Mpume Ngobese, Managing Director, Joe Public Connect.

The agency was represented by both Mpume and Kalliebree Keynerd (Head of Social) on this year’s judging panel. “Having participated in this award show is critical to building an ever-better understanding of the calibre of work being done in South Africa, as well as to making a meaningful contribution towards the country’s digital landscape,” added Ngobese.

Joe Public Connect looks forward to continuing to push creative boundaries, to playing an increasing leadership role in the transformation of the digital arena, and to nurturing the young talent needed to fuel our industry’s growth in the years to come.

Joe Public United's press office

Joe Public United We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
