Cape Town Cycle Tour a great earning opportunity for Airbnb hosts

Local and international visitors can expect a weekend of excitement, with tens of thousands of cyclists set to ride 109km of the Cape Peninsula. With an influx of guests arriving on South African shores, this also brings a unique opportunity for locals to earn additional income by becoming a host and renting their place on Airbnb.

Over the duration of last year’s Cycle Tour, South African Hosts in Cape Town collectively earned around R21.2 million - with the typical Host earning over R5,600 - which at a time of rising living costs, can help many families pay for everyday household expenses.

The iconic race is a celebration of sport, culture and entertainment, and is known for drawing in fans from around the world, providing the perfect opportunity for residents of Cape Town and its surrounding areas to open their homes and welcome guests near and far.

Fellow South Africans make up the biggest group of incoming guests – attending in large numbers to support their local participants. Rounding out the top five countries with the most fans on their way to watch the Cycle Tour are Germany, Great Britain, the US, China and France.

Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East Africa at Airbnb, said,

“The Cape Town Cycle Tour is a highly anticipated event in South Africa that brings in visitors from all over the world - and these moments provide a brilliant opportunity for local residents to earn extra income by listing their home on Airbnb, while also showing fans what the local area has to offer. Hosting is proving to be an economic lifeline for many South African families, which is particularly important as the cost of living crisis continues to bite. What’s more, anyone with a space in their home or a passion to share can host, offering them the opportunity to boost their income during big events like the upcoming bike race”.

It's never been easier to host

Whether your goal is to travel more, to offset holiday season costs, or combat the rising cost of living, hosting on Airbnb has never been easier.

With the introduction of Airbnb Setup, the all-new, super easy way to Airbnb your home, new Hosts can access one-to-one guidance from a Superhost; the opportunity to have an experienced guest for your first booking; and specialised support from Airbnb Community Support agents in over 42 languages.

All Hosts also get even more AirCover, now featuring even more top-to-bottom protection, with guest identity verification, reservation screening, and $3m damage protection, including coverage for cars, boats, art and valuables.

If you’re interested in joining the first new Hosts of 2023, visit Airbnb.com/host.