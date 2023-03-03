58th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards reveals nominees

The Distell Group and Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards have revelealed the list of nominees in contention for the annual awards which reward outstanding work in the theatre industry.

Contested Bodies. Image by Fiona Macpherson

Now in their 58th year, the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards are one of South Africa’s most prominent awards of their kind and Fleur du Cap nominees or winners are always proud to highlight this award on their biographic and promotional material.

The theatre fraternity managed to raise the curtain on an impressive 59 productions eligible for consideration in 2022, despite still being hampered by Covid-19 restrictions in the first part of the year.

Nominations were made by the panel of judges across 21 competitive categories. Winners will be revealed at the Oude Libertas Amphitheatre in Stellenbosch on 26 March 2023. In addition, the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement and Innovation in Theatre Awards will also be announced. Every category winner will receive a sum of R15,000.

Panel chair, Africa Melane, says: “Theatre audiences in Cape Town and surrounds were treated to extraordinary creativity in 2022, with theatre demonstrating the breadth and diversity that the sector has to offer. Theatre-makers showed great resilience in yet another difficult year of producing and mounting outstanding work.

“The industry is grateful to the public for supporting the arts, returning to theatres in their droves, hungry for a live theatre experience.

“These shows helped us to experience deep-seated emotions and change our perceptions of the world, as well as better understand the struggles and successes of other people and cultures. They reminded us that we are not alone. With these nominations, we celebrate and honour the sterling work showcased.”

Melane explains that in the category for Musicals and Music Theatre productions, there will only be awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor. This is attributed to the limited number of musicals and music theatre productions that were staged.

Tracey Saunders, overseeing the evaluation of all student productions for awards, says: “It’s been a delight to watch students return to full-time study on campus after the Covid-enforced break. Their enthusiasm shone through on stages at all of the tertiary institutions.

“Students staged 70 productions ranging from a few large-cast extravaganzas to small, intimate pieces and several in between. Increasingly, students venture beyond acting to hone their talents in writing, directing and the technical craft required to stage work. These multi-talented and disciplined young people, 185 of them to be precise, were the focus of much deliberation. Ten nominees have deservedly earned their places on this list. With a cohort of such disciplined and talented students, the future of the creative industry in South Africa looks bright.”

The student institutions represented are Act (Cape Town), AFDA, CTDPS, LAMTA, Magnet Theatre, Northlink College, University of Stellenbosch and the Waterfront Theatre School.

And the nominees are...

Award for Most Promising Student

Anna Olivier | LAMTA

Buhle Stefane | Magnet Theatre

Gerard van Rooyen |LAMTA

Katherine Sharp | AFDA

Ketsia Velaphi | AFDA

Koketso Mere | Waterfront Theatre School

Miché C van Wyk | University of Stellenbosch

Mikayla Joy Brown | University of Stellenbosch

Minke Marais | University of Stellenbosch

Sunny Yoon | LAMTA

Best New South African Script

Basil Appollis and Sylvia Vollenhoven | Dance of the La Gumas

Fred Abrahamse and Marcel Meyer | Contested Bodies

Nadia Davids | Hold Still

Nico Scheepers | Nêrens, Noord-Kaap

Scott Sparrow | Dinner at the 42s

Best New Director

Carlo Daniels | No Complaints – New Day, New Dawn

Duane Alexander | Your Song – The Music of Elton John

Emma Amber | The Marvelous Wonderettes

Iman Isaacs | Irma

Sohail Booise | Hostel Lights (Zabalaza Best of the Fest)

Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People

Liewe Heksie en die rolskaatse | Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck

Peter Pan | A&M Productions (Fred Abrahamse and Marcel Meyer)

Sonde met die spoke | University of Stellenbosch Drama Department

Vlooi en die geheim/Kipper and the Secret | Marinda Engelbrecht and Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck

Best Performance by an Ensemble

Albert Pretorius, De Klerk Oelofse and Geon Nel | Nêrens, Noord-Kaap | Ronnie, Andries and Frans

Andrew Buckland, Billy Langa, Carlo Daniels, Craig Leo, Faniswa Yisa, Marty Kintu, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Sandra Prinsloo and Roshina Ratnam | Life and Times of Michael K | Various roles

Brendan van Rhyn, Christopher Dudgeon and Rudi Jansen | The Triplets of Bellville | Cathy Specific, Holly and Molly

Dean Balie, Grant van Ster and Shaun Oelf | Karatara | Themselves

Lungile Lallie, Marcel Meyer and Matthew Baldwin | Contested Bodies | John Nobody, Doctor James Barry and Lord Charles Somerset

Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret or One-person Show

Daniel Anderson | Vincent – His Quest to Love and Be Loved | Various roles

Daniel Newton | Shadow Boxing | Flynn

Erika Marais | Die Goeie Pa | Various roles

Sibuyiselo Dywili | The House of Truth | Can Themba

Sophie Joans | Île | Herself

Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical of Music Theatre

Anzio September | Aunty Merle: Things Get Real | Zane

Earl Gregory | Star+Crossed | Billy

Loukmaan Adams | Aunty Merle: Things Get Real | Benny

Marc Lottering | Aunty Merle: Things Get Real | Aunty Merle

Shaun Oelf | Aunty Merle: Things Get Real | Lead Dancer

Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical of Music Theatre

Jawaahier Petersen | Aunty Merle: Things Get Real | Soraya

Keiko Mdwaba | Once on this Island | Little Ti Moune/Peasant

Noluthando Dlamini | The Marvelous Wonderettes | Betty Jean

Sarah Jane | Star+Crossed | Bess

Tankiso Mamabolo | Aunty Merle: Things Get Real | Ayanda/Dr McTavish

Best Puppetry Design

Adrian Kohler | Handspring Puppet Company | Life and Times of Michael K

Best Lighting Design

Faheem Bardien | Star+Crossed

Gideon Lombard | Karatara

Joshua Cutts | Life and Times of Michael K

Mannie Manim | Kiss of the Spider Woman

Wolf Britz | Firefly

Best Set Design

Greg King | Fordsburg’s Finest

Nial Griffin | Dinner with the 42s

Patrick Curtis | Hold Still

Themba Stewart | No Complaints – New Day, New Dawn

Wolf Britz | Kiss of the Spider Woman

Best Costume Design

Brendan van Rhyn, Christopher Dudgeon and Rudi Jansen | The Triplets of Bellville

Marcel Meyer | A Streetcar Named Desire

Marcel Meyer | Contested Bodies

Nial Griffin | Dinner with the 42s

Phillis Midlane | Life and Times of Michael K

Best Sound Design, Original Music or Live Performance

Gideon Lombard | Karatara | Sound design

Charl-Johan Lingenfelder | A Streetcar Named Desire | Sound design

Kyle Shephard | Life and Times of Michael K | Original music

Simon Kohler | Life and Times of Michael K | Sound design

Wessel Odendaal | Star+Crossed | Original music

Best Performance in an Opera – Male

Conroy Scott | Le Nozze di Figaro | Figaro

Lwazi Dlamini | Le Nozze di Figaro | Bartolo

Smelo Mahlangu | Sara Baartman – The Opera | Georges Cuvier

Van Wyk Venter | L’elisir d’amore | Belcore

William Berger | Le Nozze di Figaro | Count Almaviva

Best Performance in an Opera – Female

Bongiwe Nakani | Sara Baartman – The Opera | Sara Baartman

Brittany Smith | Le Nozze di Figaro | Susanna

Megan Kahts | Alcina | Ruggiero

Setsoane Jeannette Ntseki | Alcina | Morgana

Siphamandla Moyake | Le Nozze di Figaro | Countess Almaviva

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play

Brent Palmer | Dinner at the 42s | Drinkwater

Carlo Daniels | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles

Gerard Rudolf | Neon Smoel | The Lobster Man

Matthew Baldwin | A Streetcar Named Desire | Mitch

Sanda Shandu | Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf | Nick

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play

Babalwa Makwetu | IKrele leChiza... The Sermon | The mother

Berenice Barbier | Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf | Honey

Lauren Snyders | Curl Up and Dye | Charmaine

Melissa Haiden | A Streetcar Named Desire | Stella

Nomakrestu Xakatugaga | Ikrele leChiza... The Sermon | Nongoma (Guardian of the ancestral realm)

Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play

Emily Child | Dinner with the 42s | Eva

Fiona Ramsay | A Streetcar Named Desire | Blanche DuBois

Marí Borstlap | Neon Smoel | Kaval

Mwenya Kabwe | Hold Still | Rosa Feigel

Sylvaine Strike | Firefly | Ferine, Sophia and Mariti

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play

Andrew Buckland | Firefly | Ferase, Uxor and Conrad

Elton Landrew | Dance of the La Gumas | Alex La Guma

Mncedisi Shabangu | Blood Knot | Zacharia

Nicholas Pauling | Dinner with the 42s | Burn

Paul Slabolepzsy | Fordburg’s Finest | Freddie Volschenk

Best Director

Fred Abrahamse | Contested Bodies

Gideon Lombard | Karatara

Greg Karvellas | Dinner with the 42s

Jay Pather | Hold Still

Toni Morkel | Firefly

Best Production

A Streetcar Named Desire | A&M Productions

Contested Bodies | A&M Productions

Firefly | Baxter Theatre Centre, SU Woordfees in Association with Fortune Cookie Theatre Company

Karatara | Marie Vogts

Life and Times of Michael K | Baxter Theatre Centre; Theater der Welt, Düsseldorf; Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg.

2022 eligible productions:

A Christmas Carol, A Revue of the Songs of Brel and Piaf, A Streetcar Named Desire, Agulhasvlakte, Aunty Merle: Things Get Real, Back to Ashes (Zabalaza Best of the Fest), Betrayal, Blood Knot, Born Naked, Buzani Kubawo, Concerning the Life of Babyboy Kleintjies, Contested Bodies, Curl Up and Dye, Dance of the La Gumas, Defending the Gay Man, Die Goeie Pa, Dinner with the 42s, Double Star, Earworm, Firefly, Fordsburg's Finest, Four Fathers: Bananas for the Baboons, Hamlet, He Had it Coming, Hold Still, Hostel Lights (Zabalaza Best of the Fest),I Want to Write You a Submarine, iKrele leChiza, Île, Imbilini...My Friend!, Irma, Karatara, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Life and Times of Michael K, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Mad About the Boys, May I Have This Dance, More Than a Handful, Mutton Hour, Neon Smoel, Nêrens, Noord-Kaap, No Complaints - New Day, New Dawn, Once on This Island, One Arm, Platform 9: Coming Home, Shadow Boxing, Shirley Valentine, Star+Crossed, The Dead Tinder Society, The House of Truth, The Last Five Years, The Marvelous Wonderettes, The Triplets of Bellville, The Unlikely Secret Agent, Thuto, Vincent – His Quest to Love and Be Loved, Vloeibare moed, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Your Song - The Music of Elton John.

The panel for the year 2022, selecting the 2023 nominees and winners:

Africa Melane (Chair), Dr Beverley Brommert, Hadley Tituss, Dr Lwando Scott, Mariana Malan, Marina Griebenow, Tracey Saunders, Dr Wayne Muller.