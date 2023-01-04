Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


JBX Content Market and Joburg Film Festival programme announced

4 Jan 2023
The JBX Content Market and Joburg Film Festival (JFF) programme have been announced.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

This follows the recent announcement of the 60+ selected films for the next edition of the JFF that will take place from 31 January to 5 February 2023.

The JBX market will be positioned as an extension of the Joburg Film Festival, taking place alongside the fifth instalment as a B2B in-person platform with an aim to fast-track the transformation of Africa’s audio-visual industries through market-access opportunities and tributes to talent, entrepreneurs and luminaries who are propelling these industries forward.

As the African film industry starts to gain the global recognition it deserves, African stories and storytellers have become the gold currency of the entertainment world. With all the major streaming platforms actively and aggressively expanding their focus on Africa, more and more investment in Africa’s film and content spaces is taking place.

Source:
All the films to look forward to in the new year!

By 1 day ago

As the rollout of broadband and internet access expands across the continent, the demand for African stories is only set to increase. Those companies and organisations with strong roots in the sector are ideally positioned to drive the industry forward.

As a market, JBX will therefore take pride in featuring a diverse and rich selection of ‘Made in Africa’ finished content, adaptation rights for scripted and unscripted programs, and solid projects.

Additionally, the JBX Conversation programme and JFF industry programme will have a strong focus on African stories and storytellers, as well as the new platforms and technologies that are providing new spaces and opportunities for African content to go global. A range of conversations, panel discussions and masterclasses will therefore also highlight the latest opportunities presented by social and streaming platforms, as well as VR and immersive technologies.

This content market and the complimentary industry programme is open to all buyers, aggregators, broadcasters, and streamers who are looking to connect and do business with some of Africa’s top content creators. The JBX Market will include; The Market Area, an exhibiting area with fully customisable and brandable spaces; The Networking Area-JBX Networking Terrace; The JBX Conversations Theatre, and The JBX Connect Lounge.

What to expect

The Joburg Film Festival industry programme will commence on 1 February with a session on Sustainable Business Models in Film and TV: Cost Plus versus Co-Production, followed by The Rise of Documentary, hosted by Steps Generation Africa.

Day two will kick off with a focus on the importance of collaboration with the powerhouse of African film, Nigeria, in partnership with the NFVF and the Nigerian Film Corporation in a session entitled, Nigeria and South Africa Co-Production. The focus on Nigeria continues with an engaging masterclass - In Conversation With Wole Soyinka “Intersection Between Technology and Story”.

Source:
MultiChoice opens applications for film programme

28 minutes ago

The importance of international co-productions will also be further spotlighted in the session Cross Atlantic Collaboration: Co-Producing with the USA, hosted and moderated by Locations Africa.

Friday, the industry programme will focus on women in film with sessions that highlight female directors, as well as a session presented by SWIFT, Safety for Women in Film and Television/ Intimacy and Safety Contact Officers, followed by a Women in Film Cocktail party.

Attendance is free for all registered JFF and JBX Market delegates.

Companies looking to participate /exhibit at the JBX Market can send their request to info@joburgfilmfestival.co.za. You can register for the JBX Market from 9 January here.

NextOptions
Read more: Johannesburg, African film, film festivals, Wole Soyinka, Joburg Film Festival

Related

2023 Joburg Film Festival selection announced
MultiChoice2023 Joburg Film Festival selection announced7 Dec 2022
Source:
Durban International Film Festival opens entries for 202322 Nov 2022
Afda's first Artist in Residence, Vusi Africa is king at 18th AMA Awards
AFDAAfda's first Artist in Residence, Vusi Africa is king at 18th AMA Awards11 Nov 2022
The Domestic was announced as the African winner at LA ScreamFest
South African horror film wins big at ScreamFest9 Nov 2022
A call for young voices to participate in African storytelling
MultiChoiceA call for young voices to participate in African storytelling31 Oct 2022
Source:
Kitale Film Week opens call for submissions21 Oct 2022
Image supplied: The Waterboys tour is coming to Joburg and Cape Town
Waterboys tour heads to Joburg and Cape Town20 Oct 2022
Image supplied: Marc Marot will be delivering the keynote address at #Mex22
#Mex22 set to welcome former managing director of Island Records18 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz