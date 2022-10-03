Luther Vandross tribute show comes to Cape Town

The soulful sounds of Luther Vandross are coming to Cape Town in a tribute show.

Image supplied: Fagrie Isaacs will be performing a Luther Vandross tribute show in Cape Town

Cape Town-born singing sensation, Fagrie Isaacs, will be performing at Hillsong Church, Century City this November.

With almost 35 years of experience entertaining audiences across the world, Isaacs brings his incredible stage presence and soulful voice to the show entitled ‘Here and Now’ presented by SME and Fi6 Music on 12 November.

“As a long-time fan of the dynamic and talented late Luther Vandross, I never had the opportunity to experience a live Luther event, so I intend to offer my audience the opportunity to experience what I think I would have if I attended one of his shows. I want my audience to experience my love and admiration for Luther and give them a taste of what it could have been like if he was alive to do his own show”, says Isaacs.

He will be accompanied by Salome, Andrea Fortuin, and former Idols winner, Jody Williams, with comedian Carl Weber as the MC on the evening.

“They can expect some of my all-time favourites, from love ballads, popular duets, get-up, and dance songs, and his most iconic ballads like Impossible dream, Here and Now, Power of love, and many more. They can expect a full stage production with a live band, backing vocals along with all the bells and whistles,” Isaacs adds.

The tribute show acts as a coming of age for the singer who recently embarked on a full-time musical career, “I have been performing for more than 35 years, but only this year I decided to do singing as a full-time career. I have had smaller shows and productions in small venues but this would be my first big production in a large venue since Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted and we intend to pull out all the stops with this production,” he concludes.

The show will take place at Hillsong Church, Century City on 12 November. Tickets can be purchased by contacting via Naz Jacobs at 0768669767.