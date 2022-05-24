YouTube Africa Day Concert announces stellar lineup

YouTube has announced the stellar lineup of artists who will be performing at this year's Africa Day Concert.
Kamo Mphela's music video for Nkulunkulu
The Africa Day Concert, which is in its third year, will be hosted by superstar Idris Elba. The annual concert is a musical homage to Africa, showcasing the vibrant African music stars who are making headlines across the world.
The concert seeks to bring Africans, the Diaspora and people from across the world together to celebrate a continent that is home to more than 1.5 billion people and is spawning new ways of artistic expression. This year’s concert will feature artists from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, South Africa and Congo. The concert will be streamed exclusively on YouTube at 19:00 CAT / 18:00 WAT on 25 May.
“YouTube as a platform has been a mainline for connecting African artists to people all around the world and the Africa Day Concert is an opportunity to reaffirm YouTube’s support for African artists as they showcase the vibrant sounds and culture that makes Africa truly unique”, says Alex Okosi, managing director, emerging markets, YouTube EMEA.
From Nigeria, talented music artists, D’banj, Davido, CKay, Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks and Mayorkun will be performing at the virtual concert this year. Also performing from the West African region is popular Sierra Leonean recording and performing artist, Drizilik.
Also set to perform at the Africa Day Concert are singer-songwriter and poet, Busiswa Gqulu, and singer and dancer, Kamo Mpela; both from South Africa. They are known for hit songs like SBWL and Nkulunkulu respectively. Tanzanian singer, songwriter and WCB (Wasafi Classic Baby) artist, Zuchu will be performing her hit songs at the concert while Congolese singer-songwriter, Innoss'B, the Naomi Campbell crooner rounds out the lineup of artists performing this year at the Africa Day Concert.