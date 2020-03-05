The Cannabis Expo returns to Cape Town in March 2020

The 2020 Cannabis Expo will be held at the GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town from 19 to 22 March.







After its debut in Sandton, Johannesburg in December 2019, The Cannabis Convention is coming to Cape Town and takes place alongside the expo. Delegate passes are available, which provide four-day access to the expo as well as exclusive access to private meeting rooms, networking areas and engaging with high-level panel discussions with cannabis industry leaders, experts, changemakers and legislators. Delegates will also have access to the official event app, allowing all delegates, speakers and exhibitors to connect and set up meetings.







With a huge selection of cannabis-related products and services already legally on the market, The Cannabis Expo hosts businesses and professionals from all sectors of the industry: agriculture, healthcare, medicine, technology, product retailers and innovators, legislation groups and government departments.



Throughout the event, visitors can enjoy and participate in talks, presentations and panel discussions with cannabis industry leaders, experts, activists and government representatives on a variety of topics about cannabis.





The Cannabis Expo highlights: Over 200 exhibitor stands to represent a broad spectrum of the entire cannabis industry

The Cannabis Food Market, serving cannabis-infused meals and treats in a relaxed, outdoor market setting

The Vape Lounge where visitors can chill and get their vape on; brought to you by White Lion Holdings

The Expo Stage hosting informative presentations every half-hour throughout the event from industry experts



The Cannabis Convention highlights The Convention sees cannabis industry leaders and experts from Africa and around the world, as well as local government representatives, engage in panel discussions on a range of cannabis-related topics

Private meeting rooms and networking spaces

An official event app, allowing all delegates, speakers and exhibitors to connect and set up meetings

“The demand has been massive, with many new international exhibitors joining the best of the local cannabis-related industry, making for an exciting and diverse event for Cape Town visitors,” says Howarth. “Expo tickets and convention delegate passes are now available at a discounted pre-sale rate on Computicket, so don’t miss out!”



Expo tickets and convention delegate passes now available pre-sale on

Strictly, for those over 18 years of age, and no babies or prams allowed.



"We had an amazing response to The Cannabis Expo in Cape Town last year, with over 100 exhibitor stands and 18,000 people coming through to experience all that the cannabis industry has to offer," says expo director Silas Howarth. "Now we're back, and even bigger, with more exhibitors, informative workshops and talks, and the cannabis food market. We are also bringing The Cannabis Convention to Cape Town for the first time."

Visit www.TheCannabisExpo.co.za for more information.

