    Wales Rugby visits Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

    14 Jul 2022
    Players and management from the senior men's Wales rugby squad paid a visit to the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Cape Town.
    Image supplied: The Wales Rugby squad visiting the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
    Image supplied: The Wales Rugby squad visiting the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital

    Attack coach Stephen Jones, team manager Martyn Williams alongside Dewi Lake, George North, Will Rowlands and Nick Tompkins spent time with young patients on a variety of wards, speaking to them and their families as well as being able to hand out some gifts to the children who have been receiving care.

    Rowlands said, "We had a chance to meet the kids. I was up on the surgery ward and it was nice to say hello. It's very easy to get bogged down with the rugby out here with high stakes and playing Test match rugby. It's nice to spend some downtime and get out to the community. Doing something like this today is very special.”

    Source:
    Tour de Tuli takes a greener approach to cycling

    4 hours ago

    “Cape Town has been great. We have enjoyed everywhere so far, Johannesburg and Bloemfontein and to finish up here is perfect,” Rowlands continued.

    Jones added that touring is about integrating yourself into the society you are in. This is how you get a full appreciation for the country and how it functions.

    “We had an incredible welcome on the wards from the staff, children and their families and it was very humbling. Cape Town has been fantastic. We have had an amazing welcome throughout South Africa and the places we have been incredible,” Jones said.

    Image by Greg Beadle: Ryan Sandes, Cecil Afrika, Ernst van Dyk, Bianca Buitendag, Jean de Villiers, Elana Meyer, Morne du Plessis and Ryk Neethling
    Bianca Buitendag joins Laureus Sport For Good

    17 Jun 2022

    CEO Chantel Cooper said, “Words cannot adequately describe the joy on the faces of children when they saw the coaches and players walk towards their bed, you could feel the excitement and awe in the air.”

    The staff were also delighted, and this was an amazing boost in morale for them. It has been a tough couple of years in healthcare and this is just what everyone needed. Special appreciation to the team from Wales,” Cooper concluded.

    rugby, Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital, Chantel Cooper



