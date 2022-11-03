Urban Zulu releases new capsule collection

Urban Zulu has released a capsule collection in honour of the late Mam'Busi Mhlongo.

Image supplied: The Mam’Busi Mhlongo capsule collection

“The late songstress was born in 1947 and she would’ve been 75 years old. We saw it befitting to create a collection to celebrate her majestic and timeless legacy on the day she graced the earth because she had a profound impact on the foundation of the brand Urban Zulu as it is named after her album Urban Zulu. The title is a reference to her fluid and urbane artistic persona,” says Papy Kaluw, founder of Urban Zulu.

In 2020, the fashion brand showcased a summer collection paying homage to Mam’ Busi Mhlongo and some of the items were modelled by great artists such Bongeziwe Mabandla, Wanda Baloyi and Max-Hoba- all of whom are inspired by the late South African music icon.

“This year we going bigger and bolder as the range will be accompanied by The Busi Mhlongo Music Festival in partnership with Soweto Theatre and we’ve lined up quite a few surprise musical acts who form part of our New Age All Stars and whose musical journey is heavily influenced by the late South Africa music legend,” added Kaluw.

Image supplied: The Mam’Busi Mhlongo capsule collection

The festival will take place at the Soweto Theatre on 14 December 2022. The festival curation is cemented with loads of lifestyle expressions, insightful urban-cultured conversations, and music celebrations. The experience is planned to be a memorable event, featuring Mam’ Busi Mhlongo’s long-time friend and bandmate Madala Kunene and the cultural enthusiast and composer Mbuso Khoza amongst others.

The Mam’Busi Mhlongo collection will be available on Urban Zulu’s online store.