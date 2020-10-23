Fashion News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Lifestyle jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Rubicon's latest collection pays tribute to founder Hangwani Nengovhela's Venda heritage

23 Oct 2020
Local fashion brand Rubicon's latest collection, Myth of Origin, pays tribute to founder and creative director Hangwani Nengovhela's colourful Venda heritage. The collection will be showcased live on Computicket's South African Fashion Week 2020 feed on 23 October 2020 at 8pm.
The theme of the Myth of Origin collection is a celebration of the return to self. Nengovhela channels the history of the cultural heritage site, Mapungubwe. She references the ancient landscape, the rich animal kingdom and the celebration of all things that explain her origins

Celebrating South African glamour, the latest Rubicon collection was designed to bring healing, joy, and vibrancy to the fashion scene during these troubled times.

Nengovhela showcases a collection that is both ethereal and practical inspired by her rich family heritage. Gathering huge inspiration from her own mother’s glamour years throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, Nengovhela has created a collection with various fashion elements from her different silhouettes, bright colours, and energy of those eras. She is bringing vintage design to life for a current audience.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the queen-mother of the Rubicon Family! Here you see ourfounder, Hangwani’s on her mom, Tshicy’s back. Our mom celebrated one more return around the sun today, and it’s only fitting that our entire 2020 collection is dedicated to her. . She is our number one influence in terms of style, elegance, and and energy. She has spunk and a personality that allows her to fit in amongst anyone from the ‘royals’ to the ‘regular’ folks. . Thank you for being a source of support and inspiration, Mma Tshidi. We love you! �� . P.s. have you heard of our competition? We’re giving away a R20k hamper of goodies & experiences. Read below to enter! . 1️⃣ A designer dress from our new 2020 X @safashionweek collection 2️⃣ A ticket to attend Rubicon’s 2020 VIP collection showcase 3️⃣ A meet & greet plus photo with our Founder, Hangwani Nengovhela. . Follow the directions below to enter and win this competition. . Purchase one of our garments from the following channels: . 1. Online 2. Instagram 3. Our Sandton Boutique Studio 4. @AfricaRisestore on the diamond walk level at Sandton City Mall. . Purchase must be made between: 2-22 October 2020. . The winner will be announced on Friday 23 October 2020 at 12h00. . Showcase is on 23 October 2020 at 20h00. . Designer Value Experience worth R20k . #SAFW #TenTwentyTwenty #MallOfAfrica #vodacomredtour

A post shared by Rubicon (@rubiconclothing) on


Rubicon’s new collection includes a range of ready-to-wear, designer garments plus a few couture pieces and a bridal look. In line with the Myth of Origin theme, Rubicon is using bright African geometric patterns, bold Fuschia and purple tones, as well as pastels and green hues that will suit any skin tone or body type.

“Like most young ladies, my mother was my number one fashion and style influence,” said Nengovhela. “With this collection, I’m paying homage to her for her endless inspiration. She brought glamour and class to our household even while doing the most mundane activities like carrying me on her back. I’m honouring her in a number of ways, including a T-shirt which will depict that exact imagery.”
Comment

Read more: fashion, Computicket, Rubicon, Design

News


Show more

Let's do Biz