Rubicon's latest collection pays tribute to founder Hangwani Nengovhela's Venda heritage

Local fashion brand Rubicon's latest collection, Myth of Origin, pays tribute to founder and creative director Hangwani Nengovhela's colourful Venda heritage. The collection will be showcased live on Computicket's South African Fashion Week 2020 feed on 23 October 2020 at 8pm.

The theme of the Myth of Origin collection is a celebration of the return to self. Nengovhela channels the history of the cultural heritage site, Mapungubwe. She references the ancient landscape, the rich animal kingdom and the celebration of all things that explain her originsCelebrating South African glamour, the latest Rubicon collection was designed to bring healing, joy, and vibrancy to the fashion scene during these troubled times.Nengovhela showcases a collection that is both ethereal and practical inspired by her rich family heritage. Gathering huge inspiration from her own mother’s glamour years throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, Nengovhela has created a collection with various fashion elements from her different silhouettes, bright colours, and energy of those eras. She is bringing vintage design to life for a current audience.Rubicon’s new collection includes a range of ready-to-wear, designer garments plus a few couture pieces and a bridal look. In line with the Myth of Origin theme, Rubicon is using bright African geometric patterns, bold Fuschia and purple tones, as well as pastels and green hues that will suit any skin tone or body type.“Like most young ladies, my mother was my number one fashion and style influence,” said Nengovhela. “With this collection, I’m paying homage to her for her endless inspiration. She brought glamour and class to our household even while doing the most mundane activities like carrying me on her back. I’m honouring her in a number of ways, including a T-shirt which will depict that exact imagery.”