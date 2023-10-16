The Feather Awards XV nominees announced

The glitz, the glamour, and the glittering night of celebration are back! The Feather Awards XV are thrilled to announce the fabulous and fierce nominees for 2023. As we gear up for a spectacular night of recognition and revelry, get ready to unleash your inner unicorn and let your true colours shine. It's time to celebrate the unique tapestry of the LGBTQIA+ community and honour those who have made a significant impact in the realms of entertainment, advocacy, and more!
As always, the Feather Awards XV promises to be a night like no other, where we come together to honour the community's outstanding achievements and contributions. The list includes dazzling stars, inspiring activists, and community leaders who have not only risen but also shone brightly.
The Feather Awards XV is an event that symbolizes unity, diversity, and empowerment. Taking place on 9 November 2023 at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, media, partners and other key stakeholders will gather to recognise and applaud these fantastic individuals for their incredible contributions to the LGBTIQ+ community.
The beloved Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice will return as the 2023 hosts.
The 2023 Nominees for the Feather Awards XV are:
Best Styled IndividualMusa Keys
PonaHalo
Yaya MavundlaHunk of the YearThembinkosi Mthembu
Mondli Makhoba
Toss Diva Extraordinaire of the YearMrs Mops
Sorisha Naidoo
Swanky Jerry Sports Personality of the YearAndile Dlamini
Akani Simbine
SA NetballRole model of the YearThe Fruit Basket
Tony Kruger
Patsy P. AlleyCutest CoupleMandisa Mfeka & Kenay
Buhlebendalo & Botshelo
Xihla & BusiHot Chick of the YearUncle Waffles
Homba Mazaleni
MordecaiMedia Award of the Year The Lunch League
Sowetan / S Mag
Kasi 2 Kasi Queer CinemaFag hag of the Year Nhlanhla Mafu
Tamara Dey
Musa MthombeniDesigner of the Year (new category)Gert-Johan Coetzee
Otiz Seflo
Lulama WolfMusicianTyler ICU
Bongezizwe Mabandla
LloyisoSocialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho
Tshiamo
Dr Kgosientsho RamokgopaDrama QueenJoku
Lebo M
Ayanda NcwaneSocial Media Personality of the Year Sethu Nkosi
Barbie Jackson
Sabelo The CreatorBest LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector Miss SA
Woolworths
NikeBest LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector Do BetterBest LGBTIQ+ Youth MovementSacred Heart School
Phuti Lekoloane Foundation
WAQEBest Rainbow Parenting Zodwa Rannyadi
Nandipha Jovuka
Abraham Sebidi
This year, the Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to the multi-talented, award-winning South African sweetheart Thandiswa Mazwai.
The 15th annual Feathers Awards is produced in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation.
"This year we are here to celebrate the diversity, creativity, and resilience of all communities, during these challenging times" commented Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards and added, "Finding support for our initiatives continues to be a struggle, but we are forever inspired by the boldness and braveness of the Queer community in continuing to push boundaries, claim spaces and create greater freedom for all. Thanks to them, we can continue our work in the community at large to educate and sensitize, culminating in this fabulous annual gathering of all things queer and beyond. Congratulations to all our wonderful nominees for the Feather Awards XV! We celebrate you!"