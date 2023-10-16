The Feather Awards XV nominees announced

The glitz, the glamour, and the glittering night of celebration are back! The Feather Awards XV are thrilled to announce the fabulous and fierce nominees for 2023. As we gear up for a spectacular night of recognition and revelry, get ready to unleash your inner unicorn and let your true colours shine. It's time to celebrate the unique tapestry of the LGBTQIA+ community and honour those who have made a significant impact in the realms of entertainment, advocacy, and more!

As always, the Feather Awards XV promises to be a night like no other, where we come together to honour the community's outstanding achievements and contributions. The list includes dazzling stars, inspiring activists, and community leaders who have not only risen but also shone brightly.

The Feather Awards XV is an event that symbolizes unity, diversity, and empowerment. Taking place on 9 November 2023 at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, media, partners and other key stakeholders will gather to recognise and applaud these fantastic individuals for their incredible contributions to the LGBTIQ+ community.

The beloved Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice will return as the 2023 hosts.

The 2023 Nominees for the Feather Awards XV are:

Best Styled Individual

Musa Keys



PonaHalo



Yaya Mavundla

Hunk of the Year

Thembinkosi Mthembu



Mondli Makhoba



Toss

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Mrs Mops



Sorisha Naidoo



Swanky Jerry

Sports Personality of the Year

Andile Dlamini



Akani Simbine



SA Netball

Role model of the Year

The Fruit Basket



Tony Kruger



Patsy P. Alley

Cutest Couple

Mandisa Mfeka & Kenay



Buhlebendalo & Botshelo



Xihla & Busi

Hot Chick of the Year

Uncle Waffles



Homba Mazaleni



Mordecai

Media Award of the Year

The Lunch League



Sowetan / S Mag



Kasi 2 Kasi Queer Cinema

Fag hag of the Year

Nhlanhla Mafu



Tamara Dey



Musa Mthombeni

Designer of the Year (new category)

Gert-Johan Coetzee



Otiz Seflo



Lulama Wolf

Musician

Tyler ICU



Bongezizwe Mabandla



Lloyiso

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho



Tshiamo



Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Drama Queen

Joku



Lebo M



Ayanda Ncwane

Social Media Personality of the Year

Sethu Nkosi



Barbie Jackson



Sabelo The Creator

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector

Miss SA



Woolworths



Nike

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector

Do Better

Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement

Sacred Heart School



Phuti Lekoloane Foundation



WAQE

Best Rainbow Parenting

Zodwa Rannyadi



Nandipha Jovuka



Abraham Sebidi

This year, the Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to the multi-talented, award-winning South African sweetheart Thandiswa Mazwai.

The 15th annual Feathers Awards is produced in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation.

"This year we are here to celebrate the diversity, creativity, and resilience of all communities, during these challenging times" commented Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards and added, "Finding support for our initiatives continues to be a struggle, but we are forever inspired by the boldness and braveness of the Queer community in continuing to push boundaries, claim spaces and create greater freedom for all. Thanks to them, we can continue our work in the community at large to educate and sensitize, culminating in this fabulous annual gathering of all things queer and beyond. Congratulations to all our wonderful nominees for the Feather Awards XV! We celebrate you!"