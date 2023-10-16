Industries

The Feather Awards XV nominees announced

16 Oct 2023
The glitz, the glamour, and the glittering night of celebration are back! The Feather Awards XV are thrilled to announce the fabulous and fierce nominees for 2023. As we gear up for a spectacular night of recognition and revelry, get ready to unleash your inner unicorn and let your true colours shine. It's time to celebrate the unique tapestry of the LGBTQIA+ community and honour those who have made a significant impact in the realms of entertainment, advocacy, and more!
Source:
Source: twitter.com/FeathersSA

As always, the Feather Awards XV promises to be a night like no other, where we come together to honour the community's outstanding achievements and contributions. The list includes dazzling stars, inspiring activists, and community leaders who have not only risen but also shone brightly.

The Feather Awards XV is an event that symbolizes unity, diversity, and empowerment. Taking place on 9 November 2023 at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, media, partners and other key stakeholders will gather to recognise and applaud these fantastic individuals for their incredible contributions to the LGBTIQ+ community.

The beloved Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice will return as the 2023 hosts.

The 2023 Nominees for the Feather Awards XV are:

Best Styled Individual

  • Musa Keys
  • PonaHalo
  • Yaya Mavundla


    • Hunk of the Year
  • Thembinkosi Mthembu
  • Mondli Makhoba
  • Toss


    • Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
  • Mrs Mops
  • Sorisha Naidoo
  • Swanky Jerry


    • Sports Personality of the Year
  • Andile Dlamini
  • Akani Simbine
  • SA Netball


    • Role model of the Year
  • The Fruit Basket
  • Tony Kruger
  • Patsy P. Alley


    • Cutest Couple
  • Mandisa Mfeka & Kenay
  • Buhlebendalo & Botshelo
  • Xihla & Busi


    • Hot Chick of the Year
  • Uncle Waffles
  • Homba Mazaleni
  • Mordecai


    • Media Award of the Year
  • The Lunch League
  • Sowetan / S Mag
  • Kasi 2 Kasi Queer Cinema


    • Fag hag of the Year
  • Nhlanhla Mafu
  • Tamara Dey
  • Musa Mthombeni


    • Designer of the Year (new category)
  • Gert-Johan Coetzee
  • Otiz Seflo
  • Lulama Wolf


    • Musician
  • Tyler ICU
  • Bongezizwe Mabandla
  • Lloyiso


    • Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)
  • Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho
  • Tshiamo
  • Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa


    • Drama Queen
  • Joku
  • Lebo M
  • Ayanda Ncwane


    • Social Media Personality of the Year
  • Sethu Nkosi
  • Barbie Jackson
  • Sabelo The Creator


    • Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector
  • Miss SA
  • Woolworths
  • Nike


    • Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector
  • Do Better


    • Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement
  • Sacred Heart School
  • Phuti Lekoloane Foundation
  • WAQE


    • Best Rainbow Parenting
  • Zodwa Rannyadi
  • Nandipha Jovuka
  • Abraham Sebidi


    • This year, the Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to the multi-talented, award-winning South African sweetheart Thandiswa Mazwai.

    The 15th annual Feathers Awards is produced in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation.

    "This year we are here to celebrate the diversity, creativity, and resilience of all communities, during these challenging times" commented Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards and added, "Finding support for our initiatives continues to be a struggle, but we are forever inspired by the boldness and braveness of the Queer community in continuing to push boundaries, claim spaces and create greater freedom for all. Thanks to them, we can continue our work in the community at large to educate and sensitize, culminating in this fabulous annual gathering of all things queer and beyond. Congratulations to all our wonderful nominees for the Feather Awards XV! We celebrate you!"

