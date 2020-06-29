Mohale Ralebitso joins Wunderman Thompson board as non-executive chairperson

Wunderman Thompson announced today that Mohale Ralebitso had joined its South African board of directors as non-executive chairperson. The move comes two months after Miles Murphy joined as CEO of the South African agency - one of the largest integrated agencies in the country.
Mohale Ralebitso
With enviable experience across various roles, Ralebitso has excelled as an entrepreneur, marketer and agency manager, and is a seasoned transformational business leader. He will work with Murphy and the Wunderman Thompson board to guide the strategic growth of the agency and steward its transformation plan.
Ralebitso was the group chairperson of FCB South Africa. Previously, he worked at Old Mutual as marketing communications and corporate affairs director on its emerging markets exco. He was also the managing executive for Absa Private Bank. He served as a member of the Absa Retail Bank exco and Absa Wealth steering committee as well as chairperson of The Jupiter Drawing Room during its significant growth phase between 2006 and 2008. Currently, he is the founder and chairperson of Itataise Investments, and co-founder and CEO of Ralco Investments. Ralco is one of the anchor investors in Vulatel, a leading (top four in SA) fibre and telecoms company.
Murphy expressed: “Mohale is one of our industry’s leading lights. It is such an honour to have him as a sounding board, partner and friend. His appointment demonstrates our commitment to being the growth partner for our clients. He will also help us lead the charge of real transformation in the South African marketing community.”
Commenting on this new role, Ralebitso said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Wunderman Thompson team. The agency is uniquely positioned as South Africa’s leading tech-enabled integrated agency with creativity and innovation at its core. Miles has quickly injected energy that colleagues and clients are embracing. Together we are looking to achieve real growth for our clients, our colleagues and our business that focus on an entirely transformed South African business.”
About Wunderman Thompson
At Wunderman Thompson we exist to inspire growth for ambitious brands. Part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company, our experts provide end-to-end capabilities at a global scale to deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience.
We are 20,000 strong in 90 markets around the world, and in South Africa we are one of the largest integrated marketing services agencies with over 600 professionals. Our people bring together creative storytelling, diverse perspectives, inclusive thinking, and highly specialised vertical capabilities, to drive growth for our clients. We offer deep expertise across the entire customer journey, including communications, commerce, consultancy, CRM, CX, data, production and technology.
Creatively Driven, Data Inspired. Wunderman SA is a digital marketing partner specialising in advertising, marketing, social media and consulting solutions with offices in Johannesburg, South Africa. WPP Agencies under the Wunderman SA group are: Acceleration, Applogix, Aqua, Base2, and Cerebra.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.