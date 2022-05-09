Is SA's supplements market being enhanced from the inside out?

Global and South African consumers' view of wellness has evolved over the past few years, especially considering the Covid-19 pandemic. In particular, consumers are increasingly viewing their health and wellbeing through a broader and more holistic lens, with their view of health encompassing both physical and mental health, as well as a healthy appearance. This has resulted in more consumers opting for Supplement products that can improve their overall wellbeing, as well as a host of new products being launched, that offer both internal and external benefits to make consumers look and feel better.