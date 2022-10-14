Industries

    Smollan invests in eComplete

    14 Oct 2022
    Global retail specialist Smollan has announced a "significant investment" of an undisclosed sum in eComplete, a turnkey end-to-end e-commerce solutions company that helps brands succeed at e-commerce.
    Mike Smollan, chief growth and innovation officer at Smollan. Source: Supplied
    Mike Smollan, chief growth and innovation officer at Smollan. Source: Supplied

    Both headquartered in South Africa, the companies have enjoyed a close working relationship in the past exploring end-to-end solutions for brands, the evolution of the e-commerce space and the possibilities that lie in blending omnichannel experiences.

    Omnichannel retail sales and marketing

    Mike Smollan, chief growth and innovation officer at Smollan explained, “This investment in eComplete continues to evolve our business and accelerate the growth of e-commerce in Africa. A coming together of two different businesses with complementary capabilities, giving our clients an opportunity to grow faster in the digital space through the end-to-end solutions that eComplete has developed over many years.

    “We are extremely proud of this partnership and believe it will not only cement our capability across South Africa as the broadest e-commerce service provider, but also as a stepping stone for eComplete into Africa and the world.”

    Allen Jaffe, managing director at eComplete, noted the natural strategic fit between the two companies around culture, values, people and leadership. He elaborated further saying, “Smollan is passionate about the evolution and growth of brands and e-commerce is part of their roadmap making this partnership perfectly aligned.

    5 key trends that will impact e-commerce in 2023
    5 key trends that will impact e-commerce in 2023

    29 Sep 2022

    “They also have existing in-house services that complement our offering such as customer service, warehouse management and Takealot brand management. With Smollan’s global footprint it allows eComplete to achieve its vision of international expansion giving us an incredible platform to enable great brands to win in e-commerce.”

    Combining Smollan’s expertise, reputation and ability to scale and network, with the eComplete team's track record of taking brands to the next level in managing e-commerce businesses, both parties state that they look forward to working together to support their clients in building out omnichannel offerings.

    online retail, Smollan, Allen Jaffe, omnichannel retail

