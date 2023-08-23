CemAir, Aquila Collection, and others partner to promote Cape Town tourism

Aquila Collection, CemAir, Wild Horizons Cape Town, and Rhebokskloof Estate have set a new benchmark in destination marketing with their inaugural "Cape Town Safari Roadshow - delivered by CemAir", which took place from 31 July to 4 August 2023.

Source: Supplied

The roadshow, delivered by CemAir, brought together the four companies to promote Cape Town's unique attractions across six cities in South Africa.

The roadshow was a success, meeting with over 250 travel professionals during six events, spanning six cities and generating significant interest in Cape Town as a tourist destination.

The roadshow was a comprehensive and immersive experience, giving attendees a taste of all that Cape Town has to offer. From sundowners on Table Mountain to game drives in the Aquila Game Reserve, the roadshow showcased the city's diverse attractions.

The roadshow also highlighted Cape Town's commitment to sustainability, with all partners working to minimise their environmental impact.

The roadshow’s programme began in Cape Town, then took flight to Johannesburg with events in Pretoria and Sandton, before heading to Durban, then connecting to the Garden Route with events in George and Plettenberg Bay.

Taking destination marketing to new heights

CemAir’s chief commercial officer, Shaniel Singh, expressed enthusiasm about utilising the airline’s route network to connect with travel professionals across South Africa. He noted that CemAir was the sole airline connecting Cape Town and Plettenberg Bay as well as Durban and George. Singh further revealed the airline’s regional expansion plans, including the launch of Victoria Falls, amongst others.

Johan van Schalkwyk from Aquila Collection expressed excitement about the partnership’s activation, uniting like-minded ambassadors to collectively promote Cape Town.

He emphasised their common goal of showcasing the city’s allure and raising destination marketing to new heights through private collaborations. "We will continue to organise roadshows and similar activations to bring together passionate advocates of Cape Town," van Schalkwyk added.

Mandi Jarman of Wild Horizons Cape Town highlighted their innovative approach to incorporating Table Mountain into the roadshow. Through their virtual reality devices, delegates experienced a virtual abseil—an epitome of the company’s adventure offering in Cape Town.

Jani Phiri from Rhebokskloof Estate underscored the partnership’s opportunities to expand brand awareness and sales through collaborative promotion across South Africa.