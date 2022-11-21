Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tourism & Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • New Vendor Coordinator - Property Maintenance Sales Remote
  • Advertising Sales Executive - Travel News Johannesburg
  • Virtual Marketing Assistant Remote
  • Virtual Executive Assistant Remote
  • African Safari Sales Executive Cape Town
  • Bartender/Mixologist/Waiters Cape Town
  • Researcher/Content Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Senior Copywriter Remote
  • Marketing - Communications Officer Cape Town
  • Sales Account Executive Remote
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    United's first ever non-stop service between Washington and Cape Town launches

    21 Nov 2022
    United Airlines has commenced its direct, non-stop service between Washington Dulles Airport (IAD) and Cape Town International Airport (CTIA). The service will operate three times per week, complementing the year-round Newark/New York service that is already flying three times per week to Cape Town
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The United States has historically been Cape Town's third largest international market, based on two-way passenger volumes

    The route positions United Airlines as the first carrier to provide a nonstop, roundtrip service from Washington, DC to Cape Town and will connect customers via United’s Washington Dulles hub to over 60 destinations across the Americas.

    United applies to launch first-ever nonstop service between Washington and Cape Town
    United applies to launch first-ever nonstop service between Washington and Cape Town

    19 May 2022

    With the existing Newark - Cape Town route expected to contribute an estimated R523m worth of direct tourism spend within the airline’s first year of operation (June 2022-May 2023), the Washington Dulles – Cape Town route is also anticipated to become a major boost for the Western Cape economic engine.

    US a key source market for SA

    We know that visitors from this market want to come to experience our history and culture, our wildlife and safari, and of course our beautiful wide open spaces. South Africa is ready to deliver all of this and much more. As a country, we thank our partners at United Airlines for their continued support and welcome this direct flight.

    "We invite American travellers to visit Cape Town and then also explore other parts of South Africa as we have a lot to offer across our nine provinces," said Nomasonto Ndlovu, chief operating officer at South African Tourism.

    Wesgro CEO and the official spokesperson for Cape Town Air Access, Wrenelle Stander, said: "The addition of United’s Washington, Dulles - Cape Town service alongside their existing Newark - Cape Town route will enable the continued expansion of economic opportunities for Cape Town and the Western Cape.

    "The United States is a key source market for tourism, trade and investment for the province. We look forward to the bumper summer season ahead, and we would like to thank United Airlines for its continued commitment to our destination."

    United commences non-stop flights between Cape Town and New York
    United commences non-stop flights between Cape Town and New York

    7 Jun 2022

    The United States has historically been Cape Town’s third largest international market, with two-way passenger volumes between the United States and Cape Town equalling 213, 000 passengers in 2019. For the first quarter of 2022, two-way passenger volumes between the United States and Cape Town exceeded 27,000, representing a 51% recovery rate when compared to the same quarter in 2019. Based on previous route introductions, it is estimated that this new direct service will result in a passenger stimulus of at least 25% for Cape Town.

    Opportunity to export Western Cape goods

    Western Cape minister of finance and economic opportunities, Mireille Wenger, said: "Tourism is a major contributor to the Western Cape, supporting almost 175,000 jobs and generating roughly R15.5bn in gross value added to the economy in 2019. This is why we are so excited to welcome United Airlines’ direct flights from New York. Not only do these flights boost tourism but they also provide great opportunities to export Western Cape goods via air cargo.

    "For example, this route alone has capacity for 648 metric tonnes of cargo between November 2022 and March 2023. In addition, further benefits from the additional direct route to the US include easier access for business travel, which can boost investment into the province, and with 191 international flights coming into Cape Town each week from January 2023, we are well on our way in moving from recovery to growth in this sector."

    When it comes to air cargo, a total of 686 metric tonnes was transported between Cape Town and the United States in the first quarter of 2022, representing an impressive 74% recovery rate when compared to the same period in 2019. In 2021, a total of 2,384 metric tonnes of cargo was transported on the same route, which was a 50% recovery rate when compared to 2019.

    Connecting with more source markets

    "The landing of this flight from Washington signifies our destination strength and the success of the City’s mission to connect with more source markets through the Air Access initiative, clever campaigns, and city-to-city agreements. My team and I will continue to work on such projects that ensure more travel and trade to the Cape.

    "This includes our efforts to lobby national government to liberalise measures for a more open-air transport market. Where implemented, it has resulted in an increased utilisation of airspace, more competitive fares and more choices for travellers,” concluded Alderman James Vos, Mayoral committee member for economic growth at the City of Cape Town.

    NextOptions
    Read more: tourism industry, destination marketing, City of Cape Town, air travel, Wesgro, United Airlines, James Vos, travel industry, Cape Town Air Access, tourism and travel, Wrenelle Stander

    Related

    Eurowings Discover launches direct flights from Frankfurt to Mbombela
    Eurowings Discover launches direct flights from Frankfurt to Mbombela17 Nov 2022
    MICE industry facilitates trade on Africa's road to economic recovery
    MICE industry facilitates trade on Africa's road to economic recovery16 Nov 2022
    Tintswalo at Siankaba opens in Zambia
    Tintswalo at Siankaba opens in Zambia14 Nov 2022
    Small tourism players face stumbling blocks. How to overcome them
    Small tourism players face stumbling blocks. How to overcome them14 Nov 2022
    KZN learners receive credentials as sommeliers
    KZN learners receive credentials as sommeliers11 Nov 2022
    Court asks striking Kenya Airways pilots to resume work
    Court asks striking Kenya Airways pilots to resume work9 Nov 2022
    Kenya Airways recruits pilots as strike bites
    Kenya Airways recruits pilots as strike bites8 Nov 2022
    Bon Hotel Bloemfontein Central wins WTM Responsible Tourism Global Award
    Bon Hotel Bloemfontein Central wins WTM Responsible Tourism Global Award8 Nov 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz