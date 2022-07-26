Speakers and panellists for Future of Education Summit

The 8th Annual Future of Education Summit, hosted by CNBC Africa in partnership with Forbes Africa, has announced its speaker line-up for its virtual event to be held this Friday, 29 July, under the theme 'The Pathway to Digital Transformation'.

Dr Rakesh Wahi, co-founder of the ABN Group and founder of the Future of Education Summit

“We’re very excited to welcome global leaders who have navigated digital platforms and are advancing the access and functionality of this space for the continent,” said Dr Rakesh Wahi, co-founder of the ABN Group and founder of the Future of Education Summit. “The time for adopting digital solutions is now, but navigating a path that overcomes the challenges faced by the continent requires collaboration. That’s why we’re so looking forward to the solutions-driven approach of our speakers.”

The 2022 Future of Education panellists

Panel discussion: Technology Challenges in Teaching and Learning

Bradley Pulford, Managing Director for HP

Dan Adkins, Group CEO for Transnational Academic Group

Prof Barry Dwolatzky, Emeritus Professor and Director of Innovation Strategy at the University of Witwatersrand, and Director and CEO of the Joburg Centre for Software Engineering

Suraj Shah, Lead for the Regional Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning at Mastercard Foundation

Panel discussion: Digital Transformation in Education

Prof Gary Martin, CEO and Executive Director of the Australian Institute of Management

Dr Kirti Menon, the Senior Director for the Division for Teaching Excellence at the University of Johannesburg

Prof Seth Kunin, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Curtin University

Prof Mark Smith, President and Vice-Chancellor University of Southampton

Panel discussion: Lessons from Covid & Developed World Transformation Strategies for African Education

Prof Stan du Plessis, COO and Economics Professor and Stellenbosch University

Prof Kirk Semple, Director of International Engagement of Lancaster Environment Centre at Lancaster University

Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, Vice-Chancellor and Principal at the University of the Witwatersrand

Adetomi Soyinka, Director of Programmes and Regional Portfolio Lead for the British Councils Higher Education Programme in Sub Saharan Africa

Panel discussion: Transformation of Higher Education Leadership

Prof Malcolm McIver, CEO and Provost of Lancaster University in Ghana

Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director of Henley Business School in Africa

Jaye Richards-Hill, Director of Education Industry for Middle East and Africa, Microsoft Corp

Panel discussion: The Schools Business: Digital Transformation in Formal K-12 Schooling and Supplementary Tutoring

Edward Mosuwe, Head of Gauteng Department of Education

Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO of Spark Schools

Dean McCoubrey, Founder of the multi-award-winning EdTech Digital Citizenship Program and MySociaLife

Yandiswa Xhakaza, Director and Principal of UCT Online High School

The 2022 Future of Education individual speakers

This year’s keynote address will be given by Prof Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University and an award-winning theoretical physicist.

Keynote speaker Prof Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University

Bello Tongo, CEO of Tongston Entrepreneurship, will discuss the topic Incorporating Entrepreneurship Thinking in Education from Primary to Tertiary Levels.

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg and recently appointed Deputy Chair of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution will discuss Transformation in the Education Sector.

Robert Paddock, the CEO and Founder of Valenture Institute

Don’t miss out on these dynamic discussions that unlock technological potential for the tertiary education space. To book your place at the free-to-attend Future of Education webinar, register here https://hopin.com/events/future-of-education-summit-29-july-2022.