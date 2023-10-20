Sitari Estate, crown jewel of the Helderberg, continues to sparkle

The internationally recognised, 192ha Sitari Country Estate being developed by the Amdec Group is one of the most iconic lifestyle estates in the Helderberg basin, and indeed in the Cape. It offers a secure, contemporary country lifestyle in beautiful surroundings and has proved immensely popular, with more than 1,500 properties sold to date.

Source: Supplied. Acrewood apartments at Sitari.

Keen buyers are now able to choose from new houses available in Pettigo Crescent, and new apartments available in Acrewood. Both of these projects are being marketed and sold by Sitari Property Sales.

Says Claudius Combrinck, managing director of Sitari Property Sales: “Both Pettigo Crescent and Acrewood situated within Sitari Country Estate have been fully completed by the Amdec Group.

“This is not typically seen in the property-development landscape, as most developers require off-plan sales prior to starting construction. The fact that the Amdec Group has designed, constructed and completed these two developments without prior sales speaks volumes in terms of the confidence in Sitari Country Estate.

“This confidence has proven well placed, with robust sales in both. Houses in Pettigo Crescent are close to 65% sold out. This precinct is ideal for family living, with many residents already occupying their homes.

“It’s uncommon to be able to live in an environment on a growing estate where no building work is taking place close to your property, which is definitely a bonus. All the landscaping is also already in place, with beautiful trees now coming to life. Six of the homes have been beautifully furnished as show properties.”

Exceptional choices available

Pettigo Crescent has a prime position in Sitari, offering effortless access to Olive Grove Park and various estate amenities, including the scenic cycling and jogging route. There are just 19 homes still available, offering three to five bedrooms, with two to 3.5 bathrooms, and priced from R3,495 000.

The two-bedroom apartments at Acrewood are also fully complete – as is all landscaping – and ready to move into, with two furnished show apartments available to view. Priced from R1.499m, each two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment offers a seamless flow of open-plan living and includes one or two parking bays.

There are four different unit configurations available, all featuring an open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living room leading out to the patio or balcony with built-in braai. There are three storeys in all, and the ground-floor units include private gardens.

Source: Supplied. The exterior of a residential unit at Pettigo Crescent situated within Sitari Country Estate.

Acrewood is set adjacent to Olive Grove Park, and is an ideal option for first-time purchasers and buy-to-let investors.

Pricing on both Pettigo Crescent and Acrewood includes Vat (no transfer duty), and bond and transfer costs. A low securing deposit makes for an easy purchase entry-point, and 100% mortgage financing is available for approved buyers.

Adds Combrinck: “We have seen a very evident uptick in sales activity at Sitari during the months of August and September. We anticipate that this will continue. Astute buyers are taking advantage of the competitive prices now available, and are most likely to benefit from some capital growth as we move into 2024.”

All residents at Sitari Country Estate enjoy amenities which include a scenic cycling and jogging route, residents’ Windmill Park and the planned 2.2km Orchard Lane. The estate offers everything that residents require for day-to-day living, including a Curro independent school, Sitari Village Mall, on-site coffee shop, residents’ lounge and residents-only gym.