Bird flu outbreak on small farm reported

An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu on a farm in the eastern part of South Africa has been discovered, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday, citing a report from local authorities.

Chickens are seen at a poultry farm outside Klerksdorp in the North West province, South Africa, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko Some 58 "domestic birds" of a total flock of 200 were found dead of the highly contagious virus, the report said, without giving additional details on the type of birds.

