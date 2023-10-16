Industries

Environ Skin Care and Bongiwe Msomi partner on new EnvironCares Feeding Programme

16 Oct 2023
In South Africa, millions of children are food-vulnerable and rely on schools to provide one daily nutritious meal. 'Hidden hunger' is a term used to describe human deficiencies of key micronutrients. It's a real, invisible crisis and the impact starts early with children consuming energy-dense, but nutrient-poor diets. This impacts both physical and cognitive development.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Environ are powerful advocates of skin health and nutrition and has teamed up with Bongiwe Msomi, South Africa’s National netball team captain to launch the EnvironCares Feeding Programme for 2023/24. They aim to raise awareness around the impact of nutrient deficiencies in early childhood development.

Environ is fully funding the distribution of 210,000 nutritious school breakfast meals through 32 Grow Early Childhood Development (ECD) Partner Centres situated in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. Approximately 1500 children will receive a fortified nutrient-rich porridge meal, packed with essential vitamins and minerals, five days a week.

Environ’s appointment of Bongiwe Msomi as the official ambassador for the EnvironCares Feeding Programme aims to leverage her inspiring influence and passion for childhood development to strengthen and bring awareness to the cause.

The EnvironCares Feeding Programme was launched in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

“Environ has spent more than 30 years researching the science of skin and the nutrition it needs to be healthy-looking, functioning optimally and ultimately beautiful for a lifetime. We recognise the role of replenishing essential vitamins to correct damaging deficiencies. This same parallel exists when it comes to early childhood development. Essential nutrition is important for children to be able to grow, learn and perform at their best. I’m delighted to continue the EnvironCares Feeding Programme this year and help address the very prevalent issue of ‘hidden hunger’,” says Environ’s chairman and director, Val Carstens.

“Life is only meaningful when knowledge is passed on to help others grow. It’s an honour to support the EnvironCares Feeding Programme and shine a light on critical aspects of early childhood development. This is particularly close to my heart. Interacting with some of the children in person, spending playtime with them and watching them enjoy their delicious porridge at school has been incredibly special for me,” says Bongi Msomi.

food crisis, feeding programme, World Food Day, Early Childhood Development, Environ Skin Care

