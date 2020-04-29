Falke creates limited edition sock in support of Autism Western Cape

With April marking autism awareness month, Falke South Africa has released a limited edition sock in support of Autism Western Cape.

Falke has created 500 pairs of socks in association with non-profit organisation Autism Western Cape, with 30% of sales being donated for every pair of socks sold.



Autism Western Cape strives to create a society that accepts, and is inclusive of, individuals diagnosed with autism.



Falke describes the limited edition socks in support of autism awareness month as versatile, light and breathable for all sporting activities.



They offer a sensitive cuff for comfort, seamless toe, and arch support to prevent the sock from sliding down and creating friction that leads to blisters.



All proceeds from the sale of the socks will be used to educate and empower individuals diagnosed with autism, their families and society.



The Falke sock in support of autism month is available from Wednesday, 29 April, in sizes 4-7 and 8-12 with a retail price of R120.



