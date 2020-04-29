Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

CSI News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Falke creates limited edition sock in support of Autism Western Cape

With April marking autism awareness month, Falke South Africa has released a limited edition sock in support of Autism Western Cape.
Falke has created 500 pairs of socks in association with non-profit organisation Autism Western Cape, with 30% of sales being donated for every pair of socks sold.

Autism Western Cape strives to create a society that accepts, and is inclusive of, individuals diagnosed with autism.

Falke describes the limited edition socks in support of autism awareness month as versatile, light and breathable for all sporting activities.

They offer a sensitive cuff for comfort, seamless toe, and arch support to prevent the sock from sliding down and creating friction that leads to blisters.

All proceeds from the sale of the socks will be used to educate and empower individuals diagnosed with autism, their families and society.

The Falke sock in support of autism month is available from Wednesday, 29 April, in sizes 4-7 and 8-12 with a retail price of R120.

They're available for purchase from www.falke.co.za.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: autism, sportswear, Falke

Top stories

Falke creates limited edition sock in support of Autism Western Cape
R2bn in lost sales forces Edcon to file for business rescue
Covid-19: PayFast reports significant spike in business account registrations
SA's surge in online shopping expected to continue beyond lockdown

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz