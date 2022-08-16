Industries

Africa


First monkeypox case detected in the Western Cape

16 Aug 2022
Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla would like to announce that a fourth case of monkeypox has been identified through laboratory testing in a 28-year old male from the Western Cape Province.
Source:
Source: Pixabay

The patient has travel history to Spain and returned to South Africa in the second week of August 2022.

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was performed in a private pathology laboratory and the samples were submitted to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) for sequencing analysis.

Public-health response measures to prevent the spread of the infection, including contact tracing have been instituted.

The fourth case follows three unlinked laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases that were reported from Gauteng, Western Cape and Limpopo provinces respectively.

These cases were reported in males aged 30, 32 and 42-years who have since completed a self-isolation and monitoring period without reported further symptoms and health complications.

Minister Phaahla will, on Friday this week provide more details on the government`s response to monkeypox during the planned media briefing.

National Department of Health, monkeypox

