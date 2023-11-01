Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TFG (The Foschini Group)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Hospital Groups Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Intercare Polokwane Medical and Dental Centre

1 Nov 2023
Issued by: Intercare
Intercare Polokwane Medical and Dental Centre, located at the new Greenery Centre, corner of Grobler and Oost Streets, opens its doors on 4 November 2023.
Intercare Polokwane Medical and Dental Centre

At this contemporary yet family-friendly medical and dental centre, customers can walk into one facility and receive multidisciplinary team-based health care. The facility boasts state-of-the-art technology and equipment and offers clients a broad spectrum of services.

The practice opens with four general practitioners: Dr Niel Bosman, who heads the Medical Inc., Dr Christa Carlisle, Dr Paul Vorster, and Dr Christine Krüger. Dr Willie Marx leads the Dental Inc. with Dr Casper Gilfillan and Dr Marcus Ntsoane as the dentist team. These healthcare professionals are well known in the Polokwane area and will continue offering the same caring service they are known for at Intercare Polokwane. Lizelle Venter will manage the facility.

“At Intercare, the focus is firmly on value for patients and achieving the best outcomes at the lowest cost. Intercare recognises that customer needs are dynamic and that offering a new level of convenience and accessibility to our clients is critical”, says Dr Hendrik Hanekom, chief executive, Intercare Group.

Intercare Polokwane will be open seven days a week, including public holidays, and online bookings are available for medical and dental appointments. For added convenience, a pharmacy is available at the centre.

Medical services include acute and chronic disease care, ECGs, general medical services, insurance medicals, minor surgery, pathology, preventative care, radiology, vaccinations, and wellness screenings. Dental services include bridges, crowns, cosmetic dentistry and teeth whitening, dentures, general dentistry, oral hygiene, paediatric dentistry, root canal therapy, and veneers.

Most medical schemes are accepted. It is a cashless facility, and only card payments are accepted.

Please visit our website for operating hours.

Find on Google Maps
Tel: +27 (0) 15 880 4000
Email: az.oc.eracretni@enawkolop
Book online at www.intercare.co.za.

NextOptions
Intercare
Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.
Read more: Hendrik Hanekom, Intercare Group

Related

Intercare Bedfordview Medical and Dental Centre open in August 2023
IntercareIntercare Bedfordview Medical and Dental Centre open in August 202328 Aug 2023
Intercare Hazeldean - A decade of making people feel better
IntercareIntercare Hazeldean - A decade of making people feel better4 Oct 2022
Intercare Linden Medical and Dental Centre now open
IntercareIntercare Linden Medical and Dental Centre now open6 Sep 2022
August #WomensMonth made possible by the Intercare Group
Bizcommunity.comAugust #WomensMonth made possible by the Intercare Group20 Jul 2021
Mediclinic enters primary healthcare market
Mediclinic enters primary healthcare market7 Aug 2017
Prevention is better than cure
Prevention is better than cure17 Jun 2016
Intercare opens new medical centre in Cape Town
Intercare opens new medical centre in Cape Town13 Jul 2015

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz