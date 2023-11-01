Intercare Polokwane Medical and Dental Centre, located at the new Greenery Centre, corner of Grobler and Oost Streets, opens its doors on 4 November 2023.

At this contemporary yet family-friendly medical and dental centre, customers can walk into one facility and receive multidisciplinary team-based health care. The facility boasts state-of-the-art technology and equipment and offers clients a broad spectrum of services.

The practice opens with four general practitioners: Dr Niel Bosman, who heads the Medical Inc., Dr Christa Carlisle, Dr Paul Vorster, and Dr Christine Krüger. Dr Willie Marx leads the Dental Inc. with Dr Casper Gilfillan and Dr Marcus Ntsoane as the dentist team. These healthcare professionals are well known in the Polokwane area and will continue offering the same caring service they are known for at Intercare Polokwane. Lizelle Venter will manage the facility.

“At Intercare, the focus is firmly on value for patients and achieving the best outcomes at the lowest cost. Intercare recognises that customer needs are dynamic and that offering a new level of convenience and accessibility to our clients is critical”, says Dr Hendrik Hanekom, chief executive, Intercare Group.

Intercare Polokwane will be open seven days a week, including public holidays, and online bookings are available for medical and dental appointments. For added convenience, a pharmacy is available at the centre.

Medical services include acute and chronic disease care, ECGs, general medical services, insurance medicals, minor surgery, pathology, preventative care, radiology, vaccinations, and wellness screenings. Dental services include bridges, crowns, cosmetic dentistry and teeth whitening, dentures, general dentistry, oral hygiene, paediatric dentistry, root canal therapy, and veneers.

Most medical schemes are accepted. It is a cashless facility, and only card payments are accepted.

Tel: +27 (0) 15 880 4000

Email: az.oc.eracretni@enawkolop

Book online at www.intercare.co.za.