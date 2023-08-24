Latest accreditations awarded by Cohsasa (NPC)

The Selebi-Phikwe Government Hospital, located in the Central District of Botswana has been accredited for a second time for two years. Its first accreditation was from 2019 to 2021. This is a feather in the cap for the Botswana Department of Health and Wellness which has committed itself to a process of accreditation since 2009.

Reddington Hospital in Nigeria has received a three-year accreditation award from Cohsasa.

What does this mean?

Health facilities that have been accredited by Cohsasa meet extremely rigorous international standards, signifying that patients attending these facilities can expect to receive safe, quality care. To see more about accreditation, look at www.cohsasa.co.za

Cohsasa is a not-for-profit company (NPC) based in Cape Town. Here is the list of the latest accreditation awards conferred at a recent Board Meeting of Cohsasa.

Name of Hospital Location Award Given Mediclinic Cape Gate Cape Town, Western Cape Full Four-Year Accreditation Mediclinic Cape Gate Day Clinic Cape Town, Western Cape Full Three-Year Accreditation Mediclinic Louis Leipoldt Cape Town, Western Cape Full Four-Year Accreditation Mediclinic Sandton Johannesburg, Gauteng Full Four-Year Accreditation Northcliff Eye Centre Johannesburg, Gauteng Full Three-Year Accreditation Reddington Multi-specialist Hospital Lagos, Nigeria Full Three-Year Accreditation Selebi-Phikwe Government Hospital Selebi-Phikwe, Botswana Full Two-Year Accreditation

A Cohsasa full accreditation award means that a healthcare facility has entered a demanding quality improvement programme and has been assessed against and complied with standards recognised by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua-EEA), the global body overseeing accreditation and quality improvement organisations in 70 countries around the world.

Cohsasa itself is accredited by the ISQua EEA as are its standards. Cohsasa is the only accrediting body for healthcare facilities in Sub-Saharan Africa recognised by the ISQua EEA.

Healthcare facilities that initially enter the programme and meet standards are awarded two-year accreditations and as the journey in quality improvement continues, awards of longer duration are given. A four-year accreditation award from Cohsasa should signal to patients that a facility has sustained an excellent level of standards over a significant period of time.

All facilities that receive an accreditation award must undergo an interim survey halfway through the period to ensure that standards are being maintained.