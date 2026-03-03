South Africa
Healthcare Hospital Groups
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Nexeva Health SolutionsCOHSASACANSAIcon OncologySkin RenewalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Jwaneng Hospital accredited for a 7th time

    Issued by COHSASA
    3 Mar 2026
    3 Mar 2026
    Jwaneng Hospital accredited for a 7th time

    Other hospitals/clinics that were accredited by the Cohsasa Board recently were:

    Name of HospitalAwardValid forType of facilityLocation
    Jwaneng Mine HospitalFull Accreditation4 yearsAcute hospitalJwaneng, Botswana
    Newmarket Day HospitalFull Accreditation2 yearsSame day surgical hospitalAlberton, South Africa
    The Bank HospitalFull Accreditation3 yearsAcute hospitalAccra, Ghana
    Zuid Afrikaans HospitalFull Accreditation2 yearsAcute hospitalPretoria, South Africa

    What do these awards represent?

    Cohsasa accreditation signals that a healthcare facility meets robust international quality and safety standards. For patients, it provides assurance that care is delivered safely, consistently and at a high level of quality.

    What does accreditation mean for patients?

    A full Cohsasa accreditation confirms that a healthcare facility has successfully completed a rigorous quality improvement programme and complies with standards accredited by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua EEA), the global authority overseeing healthcare quality in more than 70 countries.

    Cohsasa is itself also accredited by ISQua EEA, making it the only internationally recognised healthcare accrediting body based in sub-Saharan Africa.

    Facilities entering the Cohsasa programme initially receive a two-year accreditation upon meeting these demanding standards. As quality systems mature and performance is sustained, longer accreditation awards follow. A four-year accreditation signals to patients that the facility has consistently met superior standards for at least eight years.

    Jwaneng Hospital accredited for a 7th time

    Quality assurance does not end with the award. All accredited facilities are required to undergo an interim survey midway through the accreditation cycle, ensuring that standards are maintained and that patients continue to receive high-quality care.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    COHSASA
    COHSASA, a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz