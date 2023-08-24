Industries

Africa


Ecobank Kenya partners with Amref Flying Doctors to offer affordable medical evacuation services for clients

24 Aug 2023
Pan African Bank Ecobank Kenya has partnered with Amref Flying Doctors to offer Maisha membership; an air- and ground ambulance scheme to the bank's clientele.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Under this partnership, Maisha membership will provide the Bank’s customers with convenient access to fast, affordable, and quality air and ground evacuation services in the event of a medical emergency in East Africa.

Members of Maisha will have access to unlimited evacuation flights per year for medical emergencies, unlimited ground ambulance transfers within Kenya, access to Amref Flying Doctors' 24-hour control centre staffed by medical practitioners.

Maisha membership eliminates the need for third-party intermediaries, allowing the Bank’s clientele to access the services directly when in need.

At premium level of membership, clients will have access to air medical evacuations and an up to $200,000’s worth post-evacuation hospitalisation benefit in Nairobi or South Africa, and return flights back home.

Speaking during the signing of the partnership at Amref Flying Doctors’ hangar, Wilson Airport, Ecobank Kenya’s managing director, and regional executive of Consulting Engineers South Africa (Cesa), Josephine Anan-Ankomah said, “Access to medical emergency evacuations here in Kenya and across Africa remains a big challenge partly due to prohibitive costs, infrastructural challenges, and lack of skilled resources.

“We are greatly pleased to partner with Amref Flying Doctors to help our customers and other Kenyans to easily access emergency ground- and air-evacuation services for proper medical treatment in Nairobi and elsewhere in the region.”

