    $4m Ecobank heist: Residents demand security clampdown

    8 Oct 2024
    8 Oct 2024
    Concerned Bulawayo residents are calling on law-enforcement agencies to strengthen security measures in the city after last week's bold Ecobank robbery, where suspects allegedly stole around $4m.
    Source: African Markets.
    Source: African Markets.

    The bold daylight robbery, witnessed by the public just a few kilometres from the Bulawayo Central Police Station, and the slow police response to the heist have raised concerns among residents about their safety in the city.

    They are calling for increased surveillance cameras, police personnel and community engagement in the city.

    “The law enforcers must tighten the security and be more alert so that such incidents do not occur again. As residents, we have been shaken by the incident. The armed robbers are still on the run and this makes us live in fear,” Bulawayo United Residents Association chairperson, Winos Dube said.

    The robbery, which took place on Friday, 4 October, occurred as the Safeguard cash-in-transit team collected money from Ecobank’s NRZ Building branch. Within two minutes, six armed, masked men in a white Ford Ranger overpowered the guards as they loaded cash boxes. The gang swiftly seized the money, loaded it into their vehicle, and escaped.

    They also stole three guns - two pistols and a shotgun - belonging to the security company.

    The Ecobank branch did not have security cameras installed at the time.

    The suspects are still at large.

