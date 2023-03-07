Intercare Waterstone Medical and Dental Centre is now open

Intercare Waterstone Medical and Dental Centre, located in Waterstone Village Office Park in Somerset West, Corner of R44 & Main Road, opened its doors on 6 March 2023. Waterstone Village offers a convenient location, with easy access to the N2 and R44, allowing residents from the Helderberg community to enjoy this incomparable shopping haven.

At this contemporary, yet family-friendly medical and dental centre, customers can walk into one facility and receive multidisciplinary team-based health care. The facility boasts state-of-the-art technology and equipment and offers clients a broad spectrum of services.

The Medical Inc is headed by Dr Hein Herbst whilst Dr Johannes Lourens leads the Dental Inc. Leandré van der Merwe is appointed as the practice manager.

“At Intercare, our focus is firmly centred on patient outcomes, the ultimate goal is to maximise value for patients. In essence, it’s about achieving the best outcomes at the lowest cost. Intercare recognises that customer needs are dynamic and that offering a new level of convenience and accessibility to our clients is critical. Building on its existing digital capabilities and offering to clients, Intercare has created an environment for hybrid care, thus combining virtual and in-person experiences across the full continuum of care,” says Dr Hendrik Hanekom, chief executive, Intercare Group.

The Intercare facility will be open seven days a week, including public holidays, and online bookings are available for medical and dental appointments. For added convenience, pharmacies are within walking distance from the centre.

Medical services include general medical services, acute and chronic disease care, ECGs, managed healthcare plans, minor surgery, pathology, preventative care, radiology, travel clinic, vaccinations, and wellness screenings. Dental services include general dentistry, bridges, crowns, conscious sedation, cosmetic dentistry & teeth whitening, dentures, implants, oral hygiene, paediatric dentistry, periodontal screening and treatment, root canal therapy and veneers.

Proof of membership of most medical schemes will be accepted. This is a cashless facility and only card payments are accepted.

1st Floor, Waterstone Village Office Park

(Above the Virgin Active Gym)

Corner of R44 & Main Road

Somerset West, Western Cape

Tel: 021 891 1100

Email: az.oc.eracretni@enotsretaw

Book online at www.intercare.co.za